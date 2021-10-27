BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s defense was a constant for the first six games of the 2021 season, keeping the Hoosiers in games while the offense struggled to move the ball.
But IU’s defense slipped during its 54-7 loss to Ohio State last week at home. The Hoosiers surrendered 539 yards and 31 first downs. OSU broke the game open with a 30-point second quarter, going into halftime up 44-7.
IU is seeking a bounce-back effort defensively Saturday when it plays at Maryland (noon, Big Ten Network).
“We’re really motivated to come out and show it because we knew without a doubt that wasn’t us,” IU cornerback Jaylin Williams said. “We’re disappointed in ourselves because we’re kind of like hanging our heads, but we shouldn’t because we know what we’re capable of.”
The 54 points were the most IU had allowed in a game since falling 55-52 to Rutgers on Oct. 17, 2015.
“As a defensive personnel, our goal is to keep the offense from scoring,” IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said. “For us, I don’t know if you feel any more added pressure. It’s more about execution is critical. You don’t have a margin to bust. You don’t have a margin to have mental lapses and do things that are self-inflicted wounds. So, for us, the attention to detail to execution is critical down the stretch because our margin for error is small.”
The Hoosiers were unable to make the first tackle on Ohio State’s dynamic playmakers most of the night, as the Buckeyes rushed for 187 yards on 5.8 yards per carry.
“Coaches do a good job in our tackling circuits making sure that we emphasize wrapping up this week,” IU defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald said. “Maryland has some good runners. They have a lot of playmakers over on that side of the ball. If we don’t wrap up, they will hit us on explosive plays. So it’s a big emphasis for us just fitting up, getting back to the fundamentals and executing.”
In reviewing the film, Warren said the Hoosiers have to get back to being more of a gang tackling team.
“Our attention we put on gang tackling, running to the football, having more than one person so you don’t have a single point failure in space, so that’s what we’ve got to make sure we are doing,” Warren said.
IU’s defense also has been unable to come up with game-changing plays at the same rate it did in 2020, when the Hoosiers led the Big Ten in sacks (25) and takeaways (20).
In seven games this season, IU has forced just eight takeaways and is last in the league with 10 sacks.
“With the success we had last year, quarterbacks are definitely more cautious to us,” Fitzgerald said. “They are really trying to hone in on our defense and our schemes, because we did take the ball away at a very high rate last year.”
Fitzgerald, a fifth-year senior who has taken over the starting spot at husky, said he’s tried to take on a leadership role this week by bringing energy in practice to spark the rest of the defense.
“You’ve just got to bring energy because when you are flying around to the ball come gameday, you find yourself making those tackles, being there for tipped balls, picks, interceptions, PBUs, whatever it is,” Fitzgerald said. “Just make sure you are flying around and give all the effort you can.”
