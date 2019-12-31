JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Indiana co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Mark Hagen understands the importance of the line of scrimmage in both the Big Ten and SEC.
Hagen coached linebackers and defensive tackles at Texas A&M from 2013-15 before returning to IU in 2016. So he’s witnessed firsthand the combination of size, strength and-speed up front in both conferences.
“When you talk SEC and Big Ten, they are lineman leagues, and you’ve got to have the horses up front,” Hagen said. “We expect a physical game, and whoever gets the upper hand with their line is going to have the upper hand in the game.”
IU defensive players are embracing that physical challenge as they prepare to face Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday at TIAA Bank Field (7 p.m., ESPN). The Hoosiers will face a Vols offensive line led by All-SEC guard Trey Smith that averages 316.4 pounds across its starting front five.
“We’re going to have to start fast and show them that we can hold them at the line of scrimmage,” IU sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden said. “Especially with our D-line and linebackers, fitting gaps and filling holes and stuff. So it’s going to be that type of a game, downhill run fits, and it’s going to be an exciting one.”
Indiana’s defensive front has developed throughout its breakout 2019 season, with some surprise contributors. Sophomore defensive tackle Demarcus Elliot, a JUCO transfer from Garden City, Kan., emerged from second on the depth chart during fall camp to a full-time starter by IU’s second game. The 6-foot-3, 328-pound Elliott has shown the ability to both plug in and stop the run and get to the quarterback. Elliott recorded a strip sack that led to a defensive touchdown on IU’s opening play against Rutgers last October and has posted 32 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks to earn second-team, All-Big Ten honors.
“I’m looking forward to it most definitely because coming back where I’m from, I got looked down on because I didn’t play the type of competition,” Elliott said. “Tennessee, I’ll be playing against the top offensive line in the country and going against a five-star guard Trey Smith, and I look forward to competing against them.”
A year ago, playing against other junior college teams in Kansas, Elliott didn’t know it would be possible to reach a January bowl stage.
“Actually putting in the work and making it here, it’s just surreal,” Elliott said.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen first saw a high motor from Elliott during preseason practices, and it carried over to the fall both in practices and in games.
“He’s been huge for us,” Allen said. “You kind of go through, think how the season has played out. We knew it was important to get a guy his size in there. In the offseason, he’s proven that to be a very good decision on our part to get him here, and he practices hard. He plays hard. He is relentless. I love his effort. I love his toughness. I love the way he goes about his business. Doesn’t say a whole lot but plays hard every day.”
Another young player who has emerged up front is 6-4, 327-pound freshman Sio Nofoagatoto’a, who has appeared in nine games while rotating in for both Elliott and Jerome Johnson up font. Nofoagatoto’a has helped fill the void left with the departure of defensive tackle Juan Harris, who left the team in October for personal reasons.
Allen Stallings, Michael Ziemba, James Head Jr. and Gavin Everett have rotated at the defensive end spots, providing the depth Allen was seeking on the defensive front before the season began. IU has already surpassed its sack total from last season with 26 sacks in 12 games.
“I was concerned a year ago about our inside guys on the defensive line,” Allen said. “I knew we had to get a good class of guys a year ago, and we did that, and those guys have really proven to be the group that we thought they were going to be. Obviously, their best football is ahead of them.”
Allen expects his entire defensive front seven to rise to the challenge of facing the Vols on Thursday.
“It’s the Big Ten versus the SEC, which I think are the two best conferences in all of college football right now,” Allen said. “Everybody can have their own opinions about that, but at the same time, they embrace that. They know it’s a physical brand of football that both conferences play. Leagues known for their size and athleticism, just really good teams and good players that produce at the next level as well. Our guys have embraced that, and they know they are going to have to play our best football defensively.”
