BLOOMINGTON – With three sacks in four games, Indiana graduate transfer defensive lineman Ryder Anderson has proven his ability to impact the quarterback from the four-man rush.
The Hoosiers will need Anderson to continue to apply pressure Saturday at No. 4 Penn State (7:30 p.m., ABC). One of the keys to the game for IU will be to make Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford uncomfortable. Clifford ranks third in the Big Ten in passing offense at 290.5 yards per game, with a TD-to-interception ratio of 8-2.
“It’s going to be important,” Anderson said. “He’s a good quarterback. They are a good offense. The offense runs through him, and he does a good job. So trying to get him out of that pocket, make him uncomfortable, I feel like that will be big this week.”
One of the reasons the 6-foot-6, 266-pound Anderson transferred from Ole Miss during the offseason was to play more on the edge, to showcase his pass-rush ability. Anderson’s .75 sacks per game ranks tied for eighth in the Big Ten. In addition to the three sacks, Anderson leads the team with 5.5 tackles for loss and his 21 tackles rank second being safety Raheem Layne. He’s also forced one fumble.
Anderson credited his strong start to the season to working with IU defensive line coach Kevin Peoples during spring drills and fall camp.
“It’s been good,” Anderson said. “I feel like I’m just — every week — just learning more and more, listening to coach, Coach Peoples coaching me up on the edge, moving me inside a little bit, showing me some different things. It’s been a blast, man. I think I’ve done really good, just ready to take it to that next level.”
WILLIAMS MAKING PROGRESS
Indiana head coach Tom Allen is encouraged by the progress cornerback Jaylin Williams has made in concussion protocol this week. Williams sustained a concussion during the third quarter of IU’s 33-31 win at Western Kentucky.
“He’s progressing very well,” Allen said. “Optimistic for his opportunity to play on Saturday. We will know for sure (Friday). But feel really good about it.”
Williams, who sat out IU’s 56-14 win over Idaho with a lower leg injury, has posted 10 tackles and two pass breakups on the season. He provides an important role as IU’s third cornerback on passing downs with starting cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor.
CROWD NOISE
IU will play its third road game of the season before its largest crowd, as a sellout is expected at 107,000-seat Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
The Hoosiers played before a near-sellout (68,000 fans) in their season-opening loss at Iowa and a sellout (25,000) last week at Western Kentucky. At Iowa, a communication breakdown lining up on defense, caused in part by crowd noise, played a role in a 56-yard TD run by Tyler Goodson to start the game. Allen said he’s hopeful the road experiences will help when it comes to communication Saturday.
“Anytime you have a chance to experience something, that gives you something to draw from in that experience,” Allen said. “It won’t be quite like it will be (at Iowa) obviously. It’s going to be a night game this Saturday, and it will be more fans in the stands, louder, but that helps for sure.
“You pump in the noise and you do all that for practice and you just fall back on the habits and the fundamentals that you’ve built upon and the foundation that you have to be able to handle that environment so you can play your best.”
CHARLES IN CHARGE
Indiana kicker Charles Campbell has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2021 season, going 7-for-7 on field goal attempts and 12-of-12 on extra points. Four of Campbell’s seven field goals have been from 40 or more yards, including a season-long 49-yard field goal at Cincinnati. Overall, Campbell is 19-for-20 on field goal attempts in his IU career.
Allen said Campbell was offered a scholarship in 2018 after a national search for a kicker. But there also was a family connection. When Allen coached at Lambuth from 2008-09 in Jackson, Tennessee, he knew Campbell’s father, who lived in Jackson at the time. Campbell went on to star in high school at the University School of Jackson before enrolling at IU.
“That wasn’t necessarily why we took him, but it was a connection, and it also gave us an ability to know his family and the kind of character we were going to get in regards to the young man and how he was raised and how he would fit with us,” Allen said.
Allen said Campbell outperformed all other kickers during an IU summer high school camp.
“It was just about accuracy,” Allen said. “That was a big thing for me. Leg strength without question, but the accuracy is what was really, really big, being able to make in the range where the field goals usually happen, finishing to get those points and just a guy you could trust to be able to perform.”
