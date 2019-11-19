BLOOMINGTON — Each Tuesday, Indiana sophomore defensive lineman James Head Jr. looks forward to working on strip sacks.
“Every Tuesday and Wednesday, that’s one of our main focuses,” Head said. “As soon as Tuesday starts, it’s called the takeaway circuit. That’s the No. 1 thing we work on.”
Head was able to put that practice to good use last Saturday against No. 9 Penn State, recording his first career forced fumble with a strip sack against Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. The takeaway helped keep the Hoosiers in the game in an eventual 34-27 loss to the Nittany Lions.
“It was one of the few plays we had where we won a one-on-one matchup,” Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said.
On the play, Head used his leverage and stayed vertical to beat Penn State sophomore offensive tackle Rasheed Walker around the edge. Head said his eyes got wider as he approached Clifford.
“I felt myself running past the quarterback a little bit, so I just said ‘Do something. Stick your arms out.’ And I made a play,” Head said.
Wommack said Head finished off the play with a swing move IU’s defensive players work on every day in the takeaway circuit.
“(He) executed it to perfection,” Wommack said. “We need more of those plays, and I thought that was exciting to see him do that.”
Head has emerged as a starter at defensive end as a sophomore, part of an IU defensive front that has exceeded expectations coming into the season. The Hoosiers have already recorded more sacks (23) than all of last season.
“Not only am I trying to better myself, but I’m trying to better the whole defensive line as well,” Head said. “So if everybody comes in with that mindset, I feel like, that’s what will make everyone else notice you. If I’m making somebody like Lance Bryant or Allen Stallings better, that’s also pushing me as well.”
Head said his own improvement has come from paying attention to details. After recording three tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries as a freshman, Head has four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.
“Little things, just my hands, placement, running to the ball, things that everybody knows they should do,” Head said. “From August to now, that’s what I’m doing.”
A former Miami Southridge standout, Head is one of 25 players from Florida who have helped the Hoosiers put together their best start to a season since 1993.
“Everybody is competitive,” Head said. “We’re all pushing one another.”
