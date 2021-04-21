BLOOMINGTON -- Promising Indiana freshman defensive lineman Demarjhe Lewis announced on social media he’s putting his name in the transfer portal.
“I’d like to thank Indiana University for the great opportunity and great time they have given me,” Lewis posted to social media Tuesday night. “But I’ve decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I am excited to explore new opportunities.”
The 6-foot-3, 301-pound Lewis was impressive as an early enrollee in the spring of 2020 as one of the standouts in the first four spring practices. But his development was curtailed when the remainder of spring ball was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lewis did not play as a true freshman during IU’s 2020 season but was named scout team player of the week once. He was unable to break into a deep defensive tackle rotation that included All-Big Ten first-team defensive tackle Jerome Johnson, Sio Nofoagatoto’a, Demarcus Elliot and C.J. Person.
With IU able to get in all 15 practices this spring, head coach Tom Allen still had high hopes for the development of Lewis as a contributor in 2021.
“The shutdown and the lack of spring reps last year really hurt him,” Allen said earlier this month. “He needed those practices. He got four of them in but missed 11 and then the way the fall camp unfolded and then just being away and then just the lack of structure that that created wasn’t positive for his development.”
A Griffin, Georgia, native and former Auburn commit, Lewis could end up exploring opportunities closer to home in the SEC. He also had offers from Penn State and Florida State coming out of high school.
Also Wednesday, per Rivals.com, Indiana tight end Gary Cooper entered the transfer portal. Cooper had two catches for 15 years in his IU career.
