BLOOMINGTON – Growing up in the 1970s, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman spent plenty of time at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Musselman’s father, the late Bill Musselman, was the head coach at Minnesota from 1970-75, the same time Bob Knight started his college coaching career at Indiana. Young Eric absorbed his basketball knowledge from watching his dad, Knight and other coaches throughout the Big Ten.
“My dad’s last year at Minnesota, was the year that Indiana had (Kent) Benson and (Quinn) Buckner,” Musselman said. “It was probably the greatest team in the history of Indiana basketball. (Bobby) Wilkerson. I mean, they were loaded.”
Musselman will return to Assembly Hall on Sunday when Arkansas (10-1) faces the Hoosiers (11-1) in the final non-conference test for both teams (6 p.m., Big Ten Network).
For Indiana, it will be a chance to face one more high-level opponent before the grind of Big Ten play. According to ESPN’s BPI, the Hoosiers are projected to face the toughest strength of schedule between now and the end of the season.
“It’s a great test and lead in to what should be a very difficult stretch in the Big Ten,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
Musselman doesn’t intend to wax sentimental over the game. But the ties between his father and Knight are an interesting storyline. Both grew up in neighboring towns in Ohio and played high school sports against each other.
“My dad and Coach Knight were bitter rivals,” Musselman said. “He was at Orville High, and my dad was at Wooster High. Both of them three-sport guys. Same age.
“Football. Coach Knight was a punter, and my dad was a running back and returned punts. They played basketball against each other and in the summer would play pickup ball together, too. Orville’s not very far from Wooster.”
The ties between the Musselman family and Indiana basketball remained strong into the 1990s. In 1998, during the NBA lockout, when Eric was an assistant with the Orlando Magic and his father was the head coach with the Portland Trail Blazers, both were invited by Knight to spend a week at Indiana basketball practices and sat in on film sessions.
“With the lockout, you can’t deal with your own players, so we got sent out on college assignments,” Musselman said.
The 55-year-old Musselman has made a successful transition from NBA to college coaching. After NBA head coaching stints with the Golden State Warriors (2002-04) and Sacramento Kings (2006-07), Musselman took over as head coach at Nevada, compiling a 110-34 record from 2015-19. He led the Wolfpack to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances before being hired by Arkansas last April to replace the fired Mike Anderson.
Arkansas got off to an 8-0 start, its best since the 1997-98 season, before suffering an 86-79 overtime loss at Western Kentucky on Dec. 7. The Razorbacks are winning with defense. Arkansas has held six of its first 11 opponents under 60 points and ranks ninth in the country in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency.
“Their defense really stands out,” Miller said. “For being a quick team, a fast team, they use it to their advantage to get in transition. They turn you over. They do a really great job of crowding the floor in terms of not being able to feed the post. A lot of teams are turning it over (against them) throwing the ball inside”
Indiana and Arkansas played twice last season. The Hoosiers won both games by a combined total of four points. Indiana won at Arkansas 73-72 during the regular season, then beat the Razorbacks 63-60 at Assembly Hall last March in the second round of the NIT.
Both teams are different this season, however, with Arkansas losing center Daniel Gafford to the NBA and Indiana losing its top two scorers, guard Romeo Langford and center Juwan Morgan, to the NBA as well.
Indiana should be able to use its size to its advantage this season with a starting frontline of 6-foot-11 center Joey Brunk, 6-9 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and 6-7 forward Justin Smith. Arkansas starts four guards ranging in size from 6-1 to 6-5 and 6-6 forward Adrio Bailey.
“They’re bigger. They’re more athletic, stronger,” Musselman said. “I think it looks like they understand their roles this year. I thought last year they discombobulated at times, and I think this year they seem a lot more connected.”
Indiana, meanwhile, had issues guarding a smaller lineup in a 96-90 overtime win over Nebraska. The Cornhuskers made 12 3-pointers and consistently beat Indiana defenders off the dribble to force overtime. Miller is concerned about the matchup problems Arkansas junior 6-5 guard Mason Jones presents. Jones is averaging 19.6 points and is shooting 93 percent from the foul line.
“He’s a very, very crafty offensive player,” Miller said. “He’s got great range. He’s got good size for a forward, and he can put the ball on the floor. But he also isn’t a guy that needs to have it to be effective. He moves without the ball well. He runs in transition well. They use him very effectively off the ball in space.”
With a win against Arkansas, Indiana would finish a perfect 11-0 in non-conference play with its best non-conference win coming against No. 17 Florida State.
“Just going undefeated in the non-conference is a big thing,” Indiana junior guard Al Durham said. “Each game is important to us. We’re going to take it just one-by-one, but it’s a good thing to have in your pocket.”
