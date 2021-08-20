BLOOMINGTON – Indiana is entering a 2021 football season as highly anticipated as any in decades.
For the first time since the Bill Mallory era in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Hoosiers feel they have a shot at a Big Ten title. IU posted its most conference wins since 1987 with last year’s 6-2 campaign, which included wins over traditional powers Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin.
IU returns 17 starters from last year’s squad, including All-Big Ten quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is practicing in August and on track to play in the season opener at Iowa on Sept. 4 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL. Also back are 2020 Big Ten receiver of the year Ty Fryfogle, senior All-Big Ten linebacker Micah McFadden and junior All-Big Ten cornerback Tiawan Mullen.
The Hoosiers are ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 1968 after checking in at No. 17 in the USA Today/AFCA coaches poll in August.
“I always expected this,” Mullen said. “Coming into my freshman year, just believing. We have a different mindset this year, just expecting to win one game at a time. We’re not going into a game with doubt in our minds.”
Guarding against complacency will be one of the challenges for the Hoosiers. So will a tough September schedule that includes the game at No. 19 Iowa to open the season and hosting Cincinnati on Sept. 18. IU will then play Oct. 2 at Penn State before hosting reigning Big Ten champion Ohio State on Oct. 23.
“We have a mature team, and because they are getting some positive accolades around them, I’m trying to make sure they understand how critical every day is,” Indiana football coach Tom Allen said. “Maybe more of an edge to me in the way we approach things and make sure that if I see any sense of let up at all, which I don’t expect because we haven’t done anything yet, I feel like that I would attack that pretty hard.”
Coaching-wise, the most notable change is on defense, where former Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren takes over for Kane Wommack, who left to take over the head coaching job at South Alabama. Under Wommack, IU led the Big Ten in sacks (25) and interceptions (19) last season. Warren intends to employ a similar attacking style within IU’s 4-2-5 scheme.
On offense, Nick Sheridan returns for his second season as offensive coordinator after guiding the Hoosiers to the fifth-ranked passing offense (250.9 yards per game) and fourth-ranked scoring offense (28.9 points per game) in his first season. Keeping Penix healthy will be a high priority. IU is 10-2 over the last two seasons with Penix as its starting quarterback and 4-5 with another quarterback under center.
Allen has spurred IU to success with his LEO (Love Each Other) mantra, which espouses the virtues of togetherness and sacrifice in order to build team unity. His offseason theme has centered on the word “chase,” and he wants his players to chase greatness this season. Whether the Hoosiers achieve those heights remains to be seen, but Allen said it’s his job to push them toward that goal.
“You’ve got to understand your team,” Allen said. “You’ve got to make sure you keep their minds right because you want a team that has an edge about them, that’s hungry, that is focused — which we talk about those three things all of the time.
“We’ve written it every single position meeting room on the walls, and that’s our mindset of this program, and if we don’t have an edge and we’re not hungry and we’re not focused, we will not be great in 2021. So it’s my responsibility to make sure those three things happen every single day.”
