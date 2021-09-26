BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Indiana needed a precise effort on offense and four field goals from sure-footed kicker Charles Campbell, but the Hoosiers were able to outlast Western Kentucky 33-31 in a wild, offensive affair Saturday night.
Before a record 25,071 at Houchens Smith Stadium, the Hoosiers (2-2) got a season-high 373 yards passing from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and 109 yards rushing and two TDs from Stephen Carr.
Penix sealed the win with a 10-yard completion to wide receiver Ty Fryfogle on third-and-8 from IU’s 37-yard line with 1:18 left. From there, the Hoosiers were able to run out the clock. Fryfogle had a team-high 10 catches for 98 yards
“That’s my guy,” Penix said. “That’s somebody I’m with every day. It will take a lot to make him mad. He’s a great player. Everybody has good games, and I think Ty -- definitely was one of his best games.
“I’m always going to continue to trust him and love him.”
Indiana committed no turnovers and went 6-for-6 in red-zone scoring chances in stark contrast to a week ago when IU went 3-of-6 in the red zone and turned the ball over four times in a loss to Cincinnati.
“We had a lot of confidence with the game plan, and I think everyone was good with their preparation,” Penix said.
Indiana scored on its first two offensive possessions, jumping to a quick 14-0 lead on a 1-yard TD run by Carr and 1-yard TD run by Penix. But Western Kentucky came charging back, cutting IU’s lead to 20-14 late in the second quarter on a 25-yard TD pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe to receiver Daewood Davis. Western Kentucky (1-2), which entered the game as the nation’s top-ranked passing offense and third-down offense, kept IU’s defense on its heels at times with its quick tempo. Zappe wound up passing for 365 yards and three TDs.
“It puts a lot of stress on the defense when they are going up tempo like that,” Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said. “We knew they would get into that and that was their thing. We have to be better prepared for it, and we made some good adjustments throughout the game. But I think, overall, we played pretty hard.”
Campbell made four field goals -- from 46, 37, 25 and 48 yards – and Indiana needed all four of them. A 25-yard field goal by Campbell put Indiana up 23-14 at halftime when the Hoosiers were unable to score from two tries at WKU’s 8-yard line. He got a reprieve on a 46-yarder after missing from 51 yards because Western Kentucky jumped offside. Then on the 48-yarder, Campbell was moved back 5 yards due to a delay of game penalty.
“Kicked too many field goals, but hey, Charles made them all,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “So that’s an awesome thing. You’ve got to have that. Would definitely like a few more touchdowns in there but obviously those field goals were the difference in the game.”
Up 26-24 going into the fourth quarter, Indiana was able to put together an important 14-play, 86-yard drive, capped by Carr’s second TD run with 4:27 left.
“We finished every drive, even if it was a field goal,” Carr said. “We still had to put points on the board. Michael Penix played amazing.”
After throwing an incompletion to start the game, Penix connected on his next seven passes, looking closer to the dynamic player he was during the 2020 season. He wound up completing 35 of 53 passes, with many short to intermediate length. The deep ball connections remained elusive as Penix continues to work his way back from his second ACL surgery.
“Just proud of him for overcoming what he’s been through these last few weeks,” Allen said. “It’s hard, it’s tough but I’ve never wavered in my belief in him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.