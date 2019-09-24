BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana redshirt freshman forward Jerome Hunter took another positive step in his return from a leg surgery that sidelined him last season.
IU announced the 6-foot-7, 220-pound Hunter is participating in all basketball activities after he continued to make progress this fall.
Hunter took part in limited workouts over the summer after missing the entire 2018-19 campaign. He’ll continue to be monitored by IU’s sports medicine staff during full practices, which begin Saturday, and will take days off if needed.
“I have never had to sit out a year of basketball, so, I mean, last year really hurt,” Hunter said at IU basketball media day Tuesday. “As you keep getting through it, you start thinking of other things of how you can get better off the court, and so that’s all I’m focused on and how next year I can be the best player I can be.”
Hunter watched plenty of basketball, both college and NBA, during his year absence.
“I tried to be a student of the game, just learn more and more, as much as I could,” Hunter said.
A four-star recruit out of Pickerington, Ohio, Hunter showed he was a versatile forward in high school and summer league play, with shooting range out to the 3-point line. He scored 1,314 points and grabbed 729 rebounds in his high school career, earning first-team All-State honors.
“I’m excited to be back with my teammates,” Hunter said. “Seeing them practice last year, seeing the hard-fought games they went through last year, I was motivated to get back.”
IU senior forward De’Ron Davis said Hunter is capable of contributing for the Hoosiers if he’s ready to play in games to start the season.
“Jerome is a key guy for our team,” Davis said. “It’s always hard for someone to come into college and not play for their first year, especially with the things he dealt with so we are all there for him, and I’m glad that he’s back. He helps us get better, we help him get better.”
