BLOOMINGTON – After a stellar freshman season, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has decided another year of college basketball will help enhance his NBA draft stock.
Jackson-Davis made it official on Sunday’s deadline day for early NBA draft entrants he will return for his sophomore season. In a Twitter post, Jackson-Davis wrote “Year 2, Unfinished Business” and shared a one-minute highlight video of his freshman season with the Hoosiers.
Jackson-Davis led IU in scoring (13.5 points per game), rebounding (8.4 per game) and blocked shots (59), helping lead the Hoosiers to a 20-12 record in Archie Miller’s third season as head coach. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound lefty posted 12 double-doubles as a freshman, with IU going 11-1 in those games.
Another year will give Jackson-Davis time to work on his off-hand and enhance his perimeter skills. Jackson-Davis didn’t attempt a 3-pointer during the 2019-20 season but showed he could play both with his back to the basket and facing the basket, with shooting range out to 17 feet.
An NBA scout, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he thinks Jackson-Davis is making the right decision.
“He’s got an NBA body,” the scout said. “Improve the skillset and go out and dominate the Big Ten during your sophomore season.”
With Jackson-Davis coming back, IU will return all five of its starters and could be in position to make a jump up the Big Ten standings after finishing tied for 10th with Purdue last season. The lone significant loss to the roster for the Hoosiers is senior guard and second-leading scorer Devonte Green, who averaged 10.8 points in serving a sixth man role for most of the season.
WESTBROOK SIGNS
After not getting selected in the NFL draft, IU senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook signed a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans late Saturday night.
A 2019 team captain, Westbrook finished his IU career with 144 receptions for 2,226 yards and 16 touchdowns. He ranks sixth in catches, seventh in yardage and TDs and tied for seventh in 100-yard receiving games (6) in the IU record book.
IU senior linebacker Reakwon Jones, another draft hopeful, has yet to sign with a team.
