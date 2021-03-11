INDIANAPOLIS – Shortly after Indiana’s season came to a disappointing end with a 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament, sophomore All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was non-committal about returning for his junior season.
“Right now, I’m not worried about that,” Jackson-Davis said. “I’ll probably take a few weeks off just trying to get my mind right, laying everything out and make the decision that’s best for me. Right now, I’m not worried about that. I’m going to get all the feedback I need and go from there, make the right decision.”
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis finished with 19 points and nine rebounds against the Scarlet Knights, but like many of his teammates, Jackson-Davis left points on the table. He went 3-of-7 from the free-throw line, including missing the front end of a one-and-one in the first half. As a team, the Hoosiers finished 6-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Jackson-Davis entered the Rutgers game averaging 19.1 rebounds, 9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, with 10 double-doubles on the season. But he didn’t develop a consistent perimeter shot to complement his inside game, a skill Jackson-Davis will need to demonstrate in order to have success at the NBA level.
Jackson-Davis is projected as a late first- to early second-round pick by most NBA draft analysts but could improve his stock with another college season.
FRANKLIN RETURNS
After missing three games with a foot injury, IU sophomore guard Armaan Franklin returned Thursday.
The 6-4 Franklin didn’t start but played 29 minutes off the bench, finishing with six points, two rebounds and an assist in his first game since Feb. 24 at Rutgers.
“There's no doubt that I was going to play tonight,” Frankin said. “This off three-and-a-half games, in treatment every day, just so I could be good enough to play. I felt good enough to play this morning. Yesterday, I didn't practice, and they asked me if I wanted play today. I told them I felt good enough to go.”
Franklin showed growth in his sophomore season, finishing the year as IU’s second-leading scorer, but the Indianapolis native said the six-game losing streak to end the season is tough to stomach.
“It is very frustrating not making the NCAA Tournament,” Franklin said. “But you have to keep building on what we're doing, trust each other, trust the coaches, not dwell on the past, should keep up for the past and just look to the future.”
FINALE FOR DURHAM
The loss to Rutgers on Thursday also was also the final game for IU senior guard Al Durham, who had nine points and four rebounds.
Durham became IU’s 53rd career 1,000-point scorer in his final game at Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall against Michigan. He finished his career with 1,033 points.
Asked how he would like to be remembered by IU fans, Durham said: “I would always want to be remembered as one of the hardest workers, for sure. I feel like I worked my behind off for four years.
“Nobody ever gave me anything. Nobody ever said I would be this or would be that. I was always the underdog. I’m not new to it. I would like to say I was one of the hardest workers, and I lit up the room with my smile and my efforts, whichever one it was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.