BLOOMINGTON -- When shots didn’t fall for Indiana forward Miller Kopp in the first two games of the season, he didn’t change a thing about his routine.
“You don’t get more shots up and stress about it,” Kopp said. “It is what it is. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t but at the end of the day you just keep being consistent and keep doing the same thing and because I know I put the work in and they’re going to fall.”
Kopp broke through with his first two 3-pointers for IU on Wednesday night against St. John’s, going 4-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. He will look to build off that perimeter performance Sunday when the Hoosiers host Louisiana (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
A career 35.7% 3-point shooter, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound Kopp was recruited as a grad transfer from Northwestern by IU coach Mike Woodson and his staff to help fix IU’s perimeter woes. His first career 3-pointer for the Hoosiers extended IU’s lead to 35-23 in the first half against St. John’s
“Trayce (Jackson-Davis) made a great pass out of a double team,” Kopp said. “I’m going to be in that situation -- so is he a lot during this season -- so it felt good to finally make one and just see it go in.”
Kopp said his routine includes shooting workouts after practice and before games, sometimes on the move and other times stationary. The goal, Kopp said, is to establish muscle memory.
“I don’t get caught up over really makes or misses at all,” Kopp said. “I don’t want to say they are all the same to me, but I just shoot off of feel. If it feels good coming off my hands, that’s good enough for me because I know most of the time if that’s the case then there’s a good chance it’s going in.”
With 124 career 3-pointers, Kopp is the most proven shooter on IU’s roster. He suffered an ankle injury during IU’s exhibition tour in the Bahamas, which lingered into the fall and camp. But now healthy, Kopp is eager to fill the role of knocking down perimeter shots while expanding his all-around game.
“Coming back from that injury, it did set me back,” Kopp said. “I was out for a while, wasn’t able to do much and so I am still just physically coming back from that, but I don’t think that was the case for the first two games.
“I think it’s just that you get into a flow and a rhythm with the team and the guys, you know -- I’m only going to improve throughout the season, and it’s just one of those things where, yeah, I just feel like every day I’m getting better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.