BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana junior Justin Smith has put his name in the NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-7 forward was among a list of 205 early entrants – 163 from colleges and 42 international players – released by the NBA on Tuesday.
Smith reportedly has not hired an agent and as a result can pull his name back from the draft in June and return to IU for his senior season.
Smith started all 32 games for the Hoosiers during an up-and-down junior season in which he finished third on the team in scoring (10.4 points per game) and tied for second on the team in rebounding (5.2 per game). For the second straight season, Smith proved to be IU’s most versatile defender, capable of matching up with guards on the perimeter and big men inside. But offensively, Smith failed to improve his perimeter skills as a junior, shooting 49.2% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range.
If Smith leaves IU, it could open up more playing time for rising sophomore wing Jerome Hunter, who showed promise in his first full season. After sitting out 2018-19 following leg surgery, Hunter appeared in 30 games for the Hoosiers, averaging 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. Hunter made 19 3-pointers as a freshman and shot 30.2% (19-pf-63) from beyond the arc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.