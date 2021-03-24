BLOOMINGTON -- Another day has resulted in two more Indiana men’s basketball players entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Indiana junior forward Race Thompson and grad transfer guard Parker Stewart both put their names in the portal Wednesday.
The 6-foot-8, 228-pound Thompson started all 27 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He played through a facial fracture late last season and is widely considered one of IU’s toughest, most physical players.
Stewart, a grad transfer from Tennessee-Martin, entered his name in the portal after not appearing in a game for the Hoosiers this past season. He enrolled at IU in January after his father, former Tennessee-Martin head coach Anthony Stewart, died suddenly last November. Stewart chose to play at IU based on his late father’s relationship with IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter.
The plan was to bring Stewart along in practice during the second semester to have him ready for the start of the 2021-22 season. But the uncertainty surrounding Stewart’s role has changed since head coach Archie Miller was fired on March 15 after a 12-15 season. Hunter is still employed at IU, but the new coach may choose not to retain him.
The 6-foot-5 Stewart averaged 19.2 points and 3.8 assists at Tennessee-Martin during the 2019-20 season and is a career 36.6% 3-point shooter.
On Tuesday, IU second-leading scorer and sophomore guard Armaan Franklin announced he was entering the portal. Franklin’s mother, India, told Indiana Rivals he’s waiting to see who IU hires as a new coach to determine if it’s the right fit for him as a player.
