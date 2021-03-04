BLOOMINGTON – Indiana could be down two starters when it closes the regular season Saturday at rival Purdue.
Indiana coach Archie Miller said on his radio show Thursday night Race Thompson will be a game-time decision after taking a blow to his face during Tuesday night’s game at Michigan State. Thompson, who is wearing a face shield, initially suffered a facial fracture around his nose in practice prior to IU’s Feb. 24 game at Rutgers. He had a procedure to re-adjust the fracture this week and has missed practices.
“He has had to take some medication,” Miller said. “As I saw him today in practice, he was in good spirits. I think (Friday) he’ll be back around. Hopefully a game-time decision for him.”
IU has played its last two games without second-leading scorer and starting sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, who suffered a bone bruise in his right foot during the Rutgers game. Miller said Franklin has started some on-the-floor rehabilitation this week.
“He moved the ball pretty well yesterday, shooting the ball stationary and doing some stuff,” Miller said. “Didn’t do anything in practice today other than some of the shooting in some warmups, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. But, again, he may be a game-time decision, but we’re going into the Purdue game planning on not having Armaan.”
