BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana forward Race Thompson takes playing his home-state team seriously.
Thompson was recruited hard by Minnesota, both out of high school and in the transfer portal this past offseason. A Plymouth, Minnesota, native, Thompson’s father played football for the Golden Gophers and his mother played volleyball at Iowa.
“This game to me is almost like a rivalry game, a little personal rivalry,” Thompson said. “Never want to lose to the hometown team because I live only 15 minutes from campus. So I mean, for everybody, I told them that I don’t want to lose this game. This one is personal for me, so I think we’ll be ready to go when the ball tips.”
The 6-foot-8 Thompson, in the midst of the best offensive stretch of his career, will look to continue to provide an inside presence on both ends of the floor when the Hoosiers (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten) host Minnesota (10-2, 1-2) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (noon, Big Ten Network).
As star IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has seen more double teams this season, Thompson has emerged as a second inside scoring threat. He’s scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games, averaging 12.4 points and 7.9 rebounds during that stretch.
“The game has definitely slowed down for me in the time I’ve been here,” Thompson said. “But I think it just comes back to the work that you put in, and I think it’s like a confidence thing, Coach (Mike) Woodson and all the other coaches pushing me to be more aggressive and I mean that definitely gives me confidence to score the ball.”
Woodson has given Thompson more freedom to handle the ball and look for his own shot, both inside and from the perimeter.
“As you grow in college as a ballplayer, you expect things -- you expect the older guys to do things at a higher level,” Woodson said. “He's been around awhile.
”So, you know, when I took this job, he was one of the first guys I sat down and told him what I expected. The fact that he had played, you know, a number of years in college, hey, expectations are high. You know, he's got to be held a lot higher from an accountability standpoint.”
Thompson battled injuries early in his career, including a concussion that sidelined him for much of the 2018-19 season. But he didn’t allow it to slow his development.
“Pushing through that mentally, I’ve said before I found the part of me I didn’t know that was there mentally,” Thompson said. “And you’ve just got to keep pushing. You can’t get down on yourself.”
Defensively, Thompson is looking forward to the challenge of facing versatile 6-7 Minnesota forward Jamison Battle, a George Washington transfer from Robbinsdale, Minnesota, who is leading the Gophers in scoring (18.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.2 per game). Battle, who is shooting 35.8% from 3-point range (29-of-81), is capable of scoring both inside and outside.
“He’s definitely a tough cover,” Thompson said. “Someone I’ve played against in the past in my high school days, so I know his game a little bit.”
