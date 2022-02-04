BLOOMINGTON -- The big question for Indiana going into Saturday’s game against No. 18 Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (noon, ESPN) centers on the big man who creates big problems.
Keeping Illinois center Kofi Cockburn --- all 7-foot, 285 pounds of him --- from dominating inside will be job No. 1 for the Hoosiers. Cockburn is coming off scoring 37 points (one shy of his career high) and 12 rebounds in the Illini’s 80-67 win over No. 11 Wisconsin on Wednesday night.
“There's no big secret,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “It's what it is. And this last game, they milked him until they couldn't milk him no more, in terms of throwing it into him and him dominating the inside game. I mean, that's where their strengths are.”
Cockburn has posted 12 doubles-doubles on the season and is one of just two players in the country averaging double figures in scoring (22.1 points per game) and rebounding (11.6 per game).
The assignment to defend Cockburn will first fall upon IU junior center Trayce Jackson-Davis, who himself has posted eight double-doubles on the year. The 6-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis has held his own in two prior meetings with Cockburn, averaging 15.5 points and 13 rebounds while holding Cockburn to 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.
“There are certain things that he likes to do that we are going to take away from him,” Jackson-Davis said. “We’re going to throw different bigs at him. Hopefully, I can use my quickness and my athleticism to try to slow him down. So that will be a big game, not only for me but for my teammates.”
Against Purdue more than two weeks ago, Jackson-Davis got into early foul trouble guarding 7-4 center Zach Edey, something IU is hoping he will avoid Saturday.
“You can't give these guys angles,” Woodson said. “I mean, it's tough enough when they are so huge. And if you let them get so low, I just think he's going to have to fight.”
If Jackson-Davis gets into foul trouble, IU (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten) could again turn to 7-foot center Michael Durr, who hasn’t played the last two games but did a solid job defending Edey and Trevion Williams in the post in IU’s 68-65 upset of No. 4 Purdue. Woodson said there’s nothing wrong physically with Durr, who hasn’t played the last two games due to coach’s decision.
“I have that right if I don't feel like playing the guy,” Woodson said. ”But this is the game he's got to be ready. That's all I'm going to tell you because we've got a monster in the middle that somebody's got to deal with him.”
The challenge will come in guarding Illinois (16-5, 9-2) on the perimeter as well as the post. The Illini have plenty of shooters around Cockburn, including Alfonso Plummer, who ranks third in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting accuracy at 40.4% and Trent Frazier, who ranks seventh in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 2.4. As a team, Illinois ranks fourth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (36.7%) and second in 3-pointers made per game (9.4).
“If you watched their team last year, their spacing was not like it is this year,” Woodson said. “They are more spaced out this year, which makes it more difficult to even double team and get back to the shooters. …
“Our defensive attackers have just got to be on par in terms of being able to fight (Cockburn) inside. And then we've got to scramble to get the shooters. We've got to do that as well.”
FREE THROWS
• Woodson said point guard Rob Phinisee (plantar fasciitis) won’t be available for Saturday’s game against Illinois.
“To be honest, I don't know when Rob is coming back for a while,” Woodson said. “He's got a plantar fasciitis problem. And we've got to nurse him back.”
• IU will wear alternate cream jerseys with “Hoosiers” on the front for Saturday’s game against Illinois. IU last wore cream jerseys in 2019 against Ohio State as part of its celebration of the 70th anniversary of Bill Garrett breaking the Big Ten color barrier.
