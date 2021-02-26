BLOOMINGTON — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana is about to finish a full season at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall without the loud, arena-shaking atmosphere that can easily rattle opponents.
Perhaps that has played a role in IU’s 6-5 home record. But the Hoosiers, who are running out of time in an effort to secure an NCAA Tournament berth, will need to find some magic inside their home building to upset No. 3 Michigan on Saturday (noon, FOX).
IU (12-11, 7-9 Big Ten) is coming off a 74-63 loss at Rutgers and is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Hoosiers haven’t lost three in a row all season.
“The only real way to regroup is to have a great practice,” Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “We had a really good practice (Thursday), looking forward to having another one (Friday) and then playing Michigan at the highest level possible.”
For the entire season, IU has played home games in front of 100 to 500 fans, about 3% capacity at 17,000-seat Assembly Hall. The tickets have been reserved to family and friends of both teams, along with a select number of vaccinated medical workers and first responders. As a result, IU senior guards Al Durham and walk-on Cooper Bybee won’t hear the traditional thunderous ovations during pregame ceremonies. Bybee, a former Edgewood standout from nearby Ellettsville, should at least have a good showing of family and friends on hand.
“The crowd is just — they bring a different type of energy, sixth man,” Jackson-Davis said. “But, at the same time, I was kind of honored and blessed to be out here playing during this pandemic, and just being able to get through a full season healthy was a really big part of it. For me, honestly, the last time for Aljami and Coop to play at Assembly Hall, we want to send them out on a high note because they truly deserve it.”
Jackson-Davis posted his 10th double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds against Rutgers on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough during a game in which there was a 35-point swing — from IU being up 15 points early in the first half to down 20 points in the final 10 minutes of the second half.
“I have to figure this out and get our team back up off the mat here because we have a big finish,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We have a lot of things at stake. We have a lot of things right in front of us. We’ve worked very hard to get right there. Got a great opportunity on Saturday at home, but you know it’s not going to work in any game that we play the rest of the season if our competitiveness and our concentration when things aren’t going well, doesn’t come back around.”
Michigan (17-1, 12-1) is coming off a 79-57 win over No. 9 Iowa on Thursday night. The Wolverines have won six straight overall and are headed toward a Big Ten regular season title under second-year coach Juwan Howard. Freshman 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson (14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds per game) has provided an impact inside for Michigan, while wing players Isaiah Livers (14.4 points per game) and Franz Wager (12.2 points per game) have scored both shooting from the perimeter and slashing to the basket.
“On offense, especially with their screens, we’ve got to get their guards off the ball,” Jackson-Davis said. “We’ve got to get them pushed back up to halfcourt, and our guards have got to be physical and be able to get over them because Hunter gets a lot of his points coming down and getting wrap-around passes when their guards are getting downhill off screens.
“So taking away their screens are going to be one of the biggest keys to the game.”
FREE THROWS
Jackson-Davis, on being named one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award, given to college basketball’s top power forward. “It really means all the hard work that I’ve put in just to be considered with five other great players for the prestigious award,” Jackson-Davis said. “I’m just honored honestly, and it’s honestly a blessing. But like I said there’s still more work to do be done, and we’ve still got a season. I’m more worried about winning these last few games than I am about the award.”
