BLOOMINGTON – Shortly after Indiana’s numbing 51-10 loss to No. 6 Ohio State before 47,945 at Memorial Stadium, senior linebacker Reakwon Jones summed up the performance of the beleaguered Hoosiers.
“The effort wasn’t where it was supposed to be, and I think it showed,” Jones said.
A game that was supposed to be a measuring stick for how far IU football has progressed under third-year coach Tom Allen turned out to be one of the most lopsided losses in series history. The last time IU lost by more than 41 points to the Buckeyes was Nov. 3, 1984, a 50-7 loss at Ohio Stadium.
Afterward, Allen took accountability for the loss.
“I take responsibility for how our team takes the field each and every week, and it wasn’t good enough,” Allen said. “In my mind, we established a standard of how we want to play on both sides of the ball and on special teams, and all three phases wasn’t good enough today.”
In Allen’s prior two seasons as coach, Indiana played Ohio State close for three quarters before wilting in the fourth. This game was over by halftime.
With redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey in for injured Micheal Penix Jr. at quarterback, IU (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) went three-and-out on its first two possessions for minus-7 yards of offense. The Hoosiers, though, still only trailed 7-3 at the end of the first quarter thanks to an early red zone stop by the defense and a 32-yard missed field goal attempt by Buckeyes kicker Blake Haubeil.
But once Ohio State (3-0, 1-0) got its running game going in the second quarter to complement the passing of redshirt freshman quarterback Justin Fields, the Buckeyes became too tough to stop. Ohio State reeled off 23 straight points in the second quarter to take control of the game. It began when, on play action after a series of runs, Fields found receiver Chris Olave open for a 37-yard touchdown pass to put the Buckeyes up 14-3.
Then came an IU mistake on special teams. A missed blocking assignment sprung Olave free to block IU punter Haydon Whitehead’s punt attempt out of the end zone for a safety to put the Buckeyes up 16-3.
Fields threw another touchdown pass to K.J. Hill to put the Buckeyes up 23-3, then junior tailback J.K. Dobbins scored on a 26-yard run to extend Ohio State’s lead to 30-3 with 4:09 left in the first half.
Jones said missed tackles played a role in a big day for Dobbins, who rushed for 175 of his 193 yards in the first half.
“When one person missed a tackle, they were getting too many yards after the tackle,” Jones said. “The effort we expect to play with people should be put on the ground as soon as first contact is made because we have 11 bodies swarming to the ball, and I just didn’t think it was there.”
IU, meanwhile, was unable to establish a run game of its own, rushing for just 9 yards in the first half and 42 yards for the game on 1.4 yards per carry. Sophomore starting running back Stevie Scott III, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, was held to just 9 yards on six carries.
“You have to run the football on offense and stop the run on defense,” Allen said. “We didn’t do either today.”
IU scored its lone touchdown on a clever trick play, on a lateral pass from Ramsey to Donovan Hale, who threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to wide open tight end Peyton Hendershot. That cut Ohio State’s lead to 30-10 at halftime.
But Indiana was unable to carry that momentum into the second half. Ohio State took the third quarter kickoff and drove 75 yards in seven plays, capped by a 4-yard TD run by Dobbins to put the Buckeyes up 37-7. Ohio State extended its lead to 44-10 with 4:58 left in the third quarter on a 40-yard touchdown run by Marshall Teague III.
Then, with IU driving for a potential score late in the third quarter, Ramsey was intercepted by cornerback Damon Arnette, who returned it 96 yards for a touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 51-10 lead. It was the fifth-longest interception return for a touchdown in Ohio State history.
By then, most IU fans had filed for the exits. Only the scarlet-and-gray clad Ohio State fans who made the three-hour drive from the east remained.
Hendershot suggested after the game IU may have been complacent following its 52-0 win over Eastern Illinois the week before. But there’s a huge difference between playing an FCS school and playing a top-10 team. The loss was IU’s 13th straight against a ranked team and 24th straight against the Buckeyes.
Certainly, it gives IU plenty to work on heading into next Saturday’s matchup at home against Connecticut.
“We’re going to get all this stuff corrected,” Jones said. “That’s my plan going in on Monday, take Sunday to recover and be critical of myself on the film, be critical of other players on the film and make sure we get all this stuff addressed, quickly.”
