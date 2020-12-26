Indiana cut down on its turnovers and played hard enough on defense to pull off an upset at No. 18 Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
But even with a career-high 23 points from sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, the Hoosiers were unable to come up with enough timely shots and plays down the stretch in a 69-60 loss to the Illini at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
After a baseline runner from IU senior guard Al Durham cut the Illinois lead to 60-57 with 4:10 left, the Hoosiers managed just one basket in their final seven offensive possessions, a 3-pointer from Franklin that cut the Illinois lead to 65-60 with 1:32 left.
“Illinois, in the last six to four to two minutes in the game, stepped up and made the winning plays,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Loose balls played a role in it, some second shots.”
Every time Illinois needed a big shot, sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu delivered. Dosunmu scored 30 points, including three 3-pointers during a game-altering 14-0 Illinois run in the second half.
“Ayo played MVP level tonight, made every big play of them,” Miller said. “When you have that guy that you can go to at the end of the game like that, it makes a lot of problems for everyone else.”
Dosunmu scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half. Asked if there was anything more that could have been done to defend Dosunmu, Franklin said: “We could have kept him from going to his right a little bit more, but at the end of the day, I think he just hit a lot of tough shots and got hot.”
The loss drops Indiana (5-4, 0-2 Big Ten) into dangerous territory, two games below .500 in an unforgiving league with a home game against Penn State looming Wednesday night (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“We’ve got to get back in the race here a little bit,” Miller said.
Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Indiana, but the 6-foot-9 sophomore had a tough time finishing over Illinois 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn, who posted a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Jackson-Davis missed his first six shot attempts and finished the day 3-of-13 from the field.
“Those finishes are not easy,” Miller said.
IU and Illinois played through seven lead changes, with the Hoosiers going up 49-44 on a 3-pointer from freshman Jordan Geronimo with 9:47 remaining. But the game turned on a 14-0 Illinois second-half run, which turned IU’s five-point lead into a 58-49 deficit. Dosunmu put Illinois back up 51-49 with 8:12 left. Then, after Illinois beat Indiana for a loose ball offensive rebound on a 50-50 play, Dosunmu made another 3-pointer to extend the Illinois lead to 55-49 with 6:40 remaining. Illinois finished the game outrebounding Indiana 40-28.
“If we can limit those 50-50 balls that they get and we get them, I think that changes the game for us,” Durham said.
IU made a starting lineup change, replacing point guard Rob Phinisee with freshman Trey Galloway. Franklin provided an early lift offensively, scoring 11 of Indiana’s first 19 points. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Franklin put Indiana up 15-9, and a Franklin turnaround in the lane gave Indiana a 19-16 lead.
But after Jackson-Davis made a pair of free throws to put Indiana up 23-18, the Illini responded with an 8-0 run. Dosunmu started it with a driving layup and a jumper, cutting Indiana’s lead to 23-22. Cockburn then put Illinois up 24-23 with a driving bank shot, then came in on an uncontested dunk to extend the Illinois lead to 26-23 with 1:59 left in the first half.
Indiana made a brief 4-0 run, regaining the lead 27-26 on a short hook shot from forward Race Thompson. But Illinois senior guard Da’Monte Williams made a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in the half, putting the Illini back up 29-27. Jackson-Davis then turned the ball over on Indiana’s final offensive possession, his third turnover of the half, and Illinois missed its final shot attempt at the first-half buzzer, keeping Illinois up 29-27 at halftime.
Indiana held Illinois to just 42.9% from the field in the first half but couldn’t take advantage offensively, shooting just 38.5% from the floor.
Miller was pleased Indiana turned the ball over just eight times after turning it over 16 times in its Big Ten-opening loss earlier in the week against Northwestern.
“I’m proud of the effort and level of turnovers,” Miller said. “That’s how we have to play. If we play with 10 or less turnovers, we’re going to have a chance in every game because we’re going to keep working on defense.”
