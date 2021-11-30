SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Indiana showed plenty of fight, rallying from down 18 points in the first half and nine points in the closing minutes Tuesday night against Syracuse in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Ultimately, the Hoosiers couldn’t overcome 26 turnovers and foul trouble from their point guards in a 112-110 double-overtime loss to Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.
After IU forward Miller Kopp made three free throws as he was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 7.6 seconds left to tie the score at 110, Syracuse drove the ball downcourt and found guard Joseph Girard III, who was fouled by IU point guard Khristian Lander under the basket with 0.8 of a second left. Girard made both free throws for the winning points.
Lander ran the Hoosiers in overtime because IU’s top two point guards, Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee, both fouled out in regulation.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 31 points, playing through a bruised knee down the stretch and in overtime after knocking knees with a Syracuse player. Kopp added 28 points. Senior guard Parker Stewart scored 20 points and senior forward Race Thompson scored 17 points.
“Obviously the fighting aspect,” Jackson-Davis said of IU’s second-half comeback. “Everyone in there is a fighter, and we are not going to go down unless we are swinging.”
Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse (4-3) with 27 points, with Jimmy Boeheim adding 26 points.
Indiana (6-1) had a chance to win in the first overtime session but with the score tied at 97 with 10.3 seconds left was unable to get a shot off before the clock expired.
“What we designed, they didn’t run,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “Then we come up with the same play, and Miller ends up getting fouled at the top of the key and had to go make three. It was the same play. Again it comes down to execution, and they are trying to figure me out when I’m putting things on the board, but I’ve got to do a better job in helping them.”
Syracuse had its own chance to close the game out in regulation. But with Indiana down 88-85, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim elected to foul Lander on purpose with 2.8 seconds left rather than defend the 3-point shot. Lander made the first, missed the second on purpose and Jackson-Davis muscled his way into the lane to grab the offensive rebound, then was fouled going to the basket with 0.9 of a second left. Jackson-Davis calmly made both free throws to tie the score at 88.
“Coach Woodson planned that,” Jackson-Davis said. “We haven’t practiced that, but at the same time basketball-wise down by two and on the road, 0.9 seconds left you had to do that.”
Indiana took an early Syracuse punch, as the Orange made five of their first six shots from the floor and their first three 3-point attempts to jump to an early 13-5 lead.
Jackson-Davis was whistled for an early offensive foul at the 19:15 mark, but Woodson stuck with him on the floor, and the move paid off. Jackson-Davis scored six of IU’s first 11 points, including a transition dunk that cut the Syracuse lead to 15-11.
A Kopp 3-pointer cut the Syracuse lead to 20-16, but the Hoosiers couldn’t overcome a turnover-filled first half. IU turned the ball over eight times within the game’s first 12 minutes. After Johnson sank two free throws to cut the Syracuse lead to 22-18, Syracuse went on a 10-0 run, going up 32-18 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Jimmy Boeheim and Girard.
A Stewart 3-pointer and pair of free throws from Michael Durr cut the Syracuse lead to 38-29, but the Orange took advantage of more sloppy play by the Hoosiers, going up 47-29. The late first-half scoreless stretch included a pair of turnovers from Stewart and some missed shots close to the basket.
Kopp, who scored 10 first-half points, drew Syracuse forward Cole Swider’s third foul of the first half and made a pair of free throws to cut the Syracuse lead to 47-33 at halftime. The Orange shot 60% from the field and 53.3% (8-of-15) from 3-point range, compared to 37% shooting overall and 25% (3-of-12) 3-point shooting for the Hoosiers.
Syracuse threw a mix of 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone defense that the Hoosiers didn’t handle well early. The Orange scored 16 first-half points off 13 Indiana turnovers.
“I thought we played so out of character in the first half in terms of -- I thought we were scared,” Woodson said. “I hate to use that word. I mean, unforced turnovers, we were just giving them the ball in the first half.”
Indiana went on a 12-3 run in the second half, with Stewart scoring nine of the points on three 3-pointers. The third Stewart 3-pointer cut the Syracuse lead to 52-45 with 16:09 left, forcing Coach Boeheim to call a timeout.
The Hoosiers kept coming. A Jackson-Davis three-point play off an inbounds pass under the basket cut the Syracuse lead to 54-48, then Thompson hit a short jumper in the lane to cut the Orange lead to 54-50.
Thompson then cut the Syracuse lead to 56-54 with another short baseline jumper, and a Kopp jumper cut the Syracuse lead to 58-56 with 11:18 left.
“We were more patient against their zone,” Jackson-Davis said.
Kopp put Indiana up 63-60 with a 3-pointer, but Indiana found itself back down 81-72 in the closing minutes before rallying back to force overtime.
“For the most part, I’m happy with the fight,” Woodson said. “They didn’t quit. This team has got a lot of grit. We just got to learn from this. I’ve got to help get them over the hump. This is a game that I thought we had our chances to win, and we couldn’t get them over the hump tonight.”
