BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana had a chance to pull closer in the Big Ten title race before a raucous crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon against No. 18 Illinois.
But the Hoosiers combusted offensively in the final 13 minutes, while Illinois delivered the knockout blow with a barrage of 3-pointers in a 74-57 decision.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn bested Trayce Jackson-Davis in the one-on-one matchup in the post, with Cockburn scoring 17 points to just six points for Jackson-Davis on 3-of-9 shooting. But ultimately, IU (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten) lost the game on the 3-point line. Indiana shot just 3-of-13 from 3-point range, while Illinois went 10-of-23, including six straight to close the game.
“When we've lost games, that's been either rebounding and not defending the 3-point line,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “And I thought we were pretty good on the boards tonight. It wasn't too bad. But the 3-point shot got away from us again tonight.”
After IU went up 46-42 on a Jackson-Davis driving layup around Cockburn with 13:11 remaining, Illinois outscored the Hoosiers 32-11 the rest of the way. Forward Jacob Grandison put the Illini up to stay, 48-46, on the second of back-to-back 3-pointers with 11:54 left.
“The two big 3s that Jacob hit was really the turning point in the down spiral of our ballclub,” Woodson said.
Woodson called a timeout but the perimeter defense got no better, while the offense stalled. IU went just 1-of-8 from the floor over a 5:26 stretch, with the lone basket coming on a Xavier Johnson 3-pointer that cut the Illinois lead to 52-49. But Woodson was upset with how Johnson was running the offense in crunch time.
“I can't tell you one play we called tonight unless I was calling it,” Woodson said. ”And, I mean, he had kind of turned the corner in that area. But our offense -- we struggled tonight because we never got into anything.”
Illinois (17-5, 10-2) continued to pad its lead during a 16-3 run, going up 58-49 on a Trent Frazier 3-pointer with 7:45 remaining. Frazier burned IU with a game-high 23 points, going 8-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Alfonso Plummer added 14 points for the Illini.
With 4:52 remaining and Indiana down 63-51 after another Cockburn inside basket, Woodson benched his starters.
“I took them out because they weren't playing well,” Woodson said.
Offensively, IU was unable to match the firepower of the Illini. Guard Parker Stewart made two 3-pointers in the first half, as IU started the game 2-of-4 from 3-point range, but went just 1-of-9 from beyond the arc the rest of the way. Forward Miller Kopp, brought into IU to provide perimeter shooting, didn’t attempt a shot in 16 minutes on the floor.
“We're not telling him not to shoot,” Woodson said. “And, again, defensively, they know he can shoot, and they won't leave him. So it forces someone else to shoot. I thought Parker had some good looks the first half and didn't make his shots in the second half.”
Senior forward Race Thompson led IU with 13 points, with Johnson adding 12 points and five assists. IU couldn’t overcome shooting 35.7% from the floor and 29.6% in the second half.
“Give some credit to Illinois,” Thompson said. “They played us tough. So I really think that it comes with the defensive plan on us. And, again, we got to slow down and focus on making our shots. And, I mean, that's really all it is, being confident in our shots and running our sets.”
IU showed some fight early. With Jackson-Davis sitting the final 15:44 of the first half with two fouls, IU built an early 19-11 lead on a 3-pointer by Stewart. Illinois rallied back to tie the score at 28 on a jumper by Frazier, and the score remained tight for the rest of the half. Johnson scored nine of his 12 points in the first half and found Thompson for an inside basket with 47 seconds left to put IU up 36-34, a lead it took into halftime.
“We’ve really got to put 40 minutes together,” Thompson said. “The game's not over at halftime. So I think that's one of our main things, putting two halves together and continuing to play the game.”
