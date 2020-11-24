BLOOMINGTON – Each week, No. 12 Indiana is finding new and interesting ways to take the ball away from the other team.
Last Saturday against Ohio State, it was defensive lineman Jerome Johnson’s turn. As a rushed throw from Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields hung in the air and was batted around, the 6-foot-3, 304-pound Johnson raced downfield and ended up with the ball for his first career interception.
“We do tip drills a bunch with our defensive line, but usually it’s not 30 yards downfield,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “Proud of him for that but great to point that out because it reinforces what we are teaching.”
IU’s nose for the football has resulted in a Big Ten-high 13 interceptions and 15 total takeaways, which is tied with Northwestern for the conference lead. IU forced Fields to throw three interceptions, no small feat considering the Heisman Trophy candidate came into game with just three career interceptions in his first 29 outings.
“We’ve been giving good disguises, showing a coverage here and there, and then switching it up,” said IU junior safety Jamar Johnson, who is tied for the team lead with three interceptions. “Also in the offseason and preseason we were catching JUGS, doing a lot of ball drills. A lot of our takeaways, they came right to us, so we just had to seize the opportunity in the game, and that’s what we’ve been doing, capitalizing on those QB mistakes.”
IU is averaging three takeaways per game, one above Allen’s stated goal of two. The Hoosiers are well on their way to eclipsing last season’s mark of 17 takeaways in 13 games. IU junior linebacker Micah McFadden said a more connected defense, with nine returning starters, has played a role in having better success turning over the ball.
“We’re giving guys multiple looks, and Coach (defensive coordinator) Kane (Wommack) does a good job throwing different coverages at guys and maybe earlier in the game, they might want to take a big shot,” McFadden said.
McFadden said the goal of the defense is to produce more fumbles the remainder of the season. IU has just two fumble recoveries compared to 13 interceptions this season.
“We’ve got to get more fumbles and punching the ball out,” McFadden said. “That’s going to be crucial this week and just got to keep doing it.”
Wommack credited Jerome Johnson for summoning the energy to get downfield for his interception against an Ohio State offense that played up-tempo throughout the game. He said it reinforced what his father, former Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss defensive coordinator Dave Wommack, said about the correlation between effort and creating turnovers.
“To be able to stick your foot in the ground and drive for 10 to 15 yards, it reinforces our message of relentless pursuit of the football,” Wommack said. “You know, my dad always instilled that in all of us as coaches and the cultures that we had defensively over the years, that effort is one of the biggest indicators of takeaways. Certainly, we’re seeing that from this unit this year.”
