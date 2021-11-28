BLOOMINGTON – Indiana fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan less than 24 hours after the Hoosiers finished their first winless season in Big Ten play since 2011.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen said the coaching staff would be immediately evaluated following IU’s eighth straight loss, a 44-7 drubbing to rival Purdue. Sheridan was the first coach to be let go.
“I want to thank Nick for his work and commitment to our football program,” Allen said. “He is a good football coach and a man of tremendous character, but we are in the need of a reset on the offensive side of the ball. We will begin our search for Nick’s replacement immediately.”
Sheridan was promoted from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator to replace Kalen DeBoer, who took over as head coach at Fresno State following the 2019 season. After IU finished 10th in total offense in Sheridan’s first season as offensive coordinator with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, the Hoosiers regressed in Sheridan’s second season.
Injuries played a role, as Penix went down with a season-ending injury Oct. 2 against Penn State and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle was out for most of the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury Oct. 23 against Ohio State.
Under Sheridan this season, Indiana’s offense ranked last in the Big Ten in total offense (289.7 yards per game), 13th in the Big Ten in scoring offense (17.3 points per game) and 12th in rushing offense (114.2 yards per game).
In order to make the coaching change, Allen restructured his own contract, taking a $200,000 pay cut from his $4.9 million annual salary the next three years from 2022-25.
“We did not meet the standard that I expect from our football program, and that starts with me,” Allen said. “This season was not acceptable, and we will work to address it.”
