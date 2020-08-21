BLOOMINGTON – Since the 1990s, when Indiana football coach Tom Allen’s coaching career began, he has been used to the excitement of Friday nights or Saturday afternoons in the fall and the week-long preparation and planning leading up to those games.
“That’s gonna be a tough pill to swallow, as every week passes as you have to sit there and watch (football),” Allen said. “I mean, just being honest, it’s going to hard to watch games on the weekend when you are supposed to be playing yourself. So not a question of what that’s going to feel like yet. I’ve never experienced it myself and not looking forward to it.”
But Allen said he’s pressing on, trying to get the Hoosiers ready for a possible winter or spring season after the fall season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s received some clarity this week from the NCAA when it instituted a 12-hour-a-week practice schedule, which allows for five hours of non-contact, on-field work.
Allen said he’s using the mantra “sharpening the axe” to keep his players motivated, taking a line from an Abraham Lincoln anecdote.
“Abraham Lincoln, if he was to spend six hours chopping down a tree, he would spend the first four sharpening his axe,” Allen said. “That’s all about preparation. That’s all about improving the tools that you work with and getting them to the highest level possible.”
Allen said he intends to use the 12 hours of practice time each week wisely. The schedule calls for a pair of off days, which will be Saturday and Sunday.
“Heavy emphasis on the weight room for us,” Allen said. “We’ll sprinkle in some skill development and technique development as well to keep our guys moving forward and growing and developing each and every week.”
Allen said he’s kept the lines of communication open with his players. Some, he said, have approached him about opting out. A possible incentive to stay could hinge on the NCAA’s decision whether to grant fall sports athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the postponed seasons.
“Those conversations have taken place, and they have handled it the right way, man to man, face to face,” Allen said. “The younger guys, they’re just wondering when to play again.”
IU is coming off an 8-5 season, its best since 1993. With 17 starters back, there was optimism going into the fall about another bowl season.
“It was a season I was looking forward here to for a while, and then you get it pulled out from underneath you, it is tough. It’s hard,” Allen said. “And that’s why initially I -- there was a whole lot of disappointment. But I had to flip a switch. I could not allow myself to stay there.”
Allen said IU is represented in the Big Ten Task Force to return to play football. He’s heard rumors about what a potential winter or spring season would look like but has not gotten into specifics of it with his players. If the season were to return during the academic year, Allen said his three main hopes are it is safe for players, it’s a quality experience for players and it does not negatively impact the 2021 season.
“That’s a big variable involved to making sure that we’re not putting too much of a workload on a body,” Allen said. “The later it goes (in the spring) the less I feel good about it. … I just want to see us have 2021 secure, keep that season.”
