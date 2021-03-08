BLOOMINGTON -- On the day before the start of spring practices, Indiana football coach Tom Allen was rewarded with a raise that will bump his average annual salary into the upper tier of Big Ten football coaches.
IU announced Monday that Allen has agreed to an amendment to his current seven-year deal that will raise his average annual salary from $3.9 million to $4.9 million.
The $4.9 million per season deal through 2027 makes Allen the sixth-highest paid coach in the Big Ten, ahead of Purdue’s Jeff Brohm ($4.8 million) and Nebraska’s Scott Frost ($4.833 million). Per terms of the deal, Allen’s contract will automatically extend one year for each postseason bowl berth.
“Tom Allen has proven himself to be not only the right person for our student-athletes and our program, but one of the best football coaches in the country,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. "The enthusiasm and outlook for our program is at an all-time high, and the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I look forward to Tom leading our program for many years to come.”
Allen, 50, has led the IU football program to historic success during his four-year tenure, including back to back January bowl appearances following the 2019 and 2020 seasons for the first time in program history. The Hoosiers posted their most wins in the Big Ten since 1987 in last year’s 6-2 campaign, which included wins over Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin. IU’s No. 7 ranking in the AP poll last season was its highest since 1967.
IU’s win over Michigan was its first against the Wolverines in 33, while the Hoosiers won at Michigan State for the first time in 19 years.
Allen has led IU to a 14-7 over its last season and a 24-22 mark in four-year tenure. He was named the American Football Coaches Association national coach of the year in 2020 and his 24 wins are the most for a head football coach in his first four years in IU history.
More success is expected in 2021, with IU returning several All-Big players, including quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Big Ten receiver of the year Ty Fryfogle, All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen and senior linebacker Micah McFadden.
