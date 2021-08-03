BLOOMINGTON – As Indiana enters another football season of high expectations, with fall camp starting Friday, a measure of respect has come from within the Big Ten conference.
Outside perspectives are changing. In 2020, IU achieved its highest national ranking (7) since 1967. No longer are the Hoosiers viewed as an easy mark on the schedule.
What Indiana football coach Tom Allen has built in four years appears to be sustainable, based on a 14-7 mark over the last two seasons that has included back-to-back January bowl appearances. Recruiting is at a different level. IU’s 2022 class, with four four-star commitments already in the fold, is ranked 20th nationally, its highest ranking in school history.
Big Ten Network football analyst Gerry DiNardo, who coached at IU from 2002-04, knows first-hand the challenges that come with trying to build a football program in a basketball state.
“I always reflect back on when I got there, I felt like to put this thing on really solid ground it was going to take 10 years,” DiNardo said. “Not that any coach would get 10 years or would expect it.
“Kevin (Wilson) and Tom, those were two of the best hires probably back-to-back they’ve ever had, and they both have done a really good job. The fact that Tom was part of Kevin’s staff was important. But I think most of the credit goes to Tom. Personality wise, culture, I think he’s a perfect fit. His recruiting has increasingly gotten better. He’s got great energy. He’s fun to be around. So I think it’s just the perfect guy at the perfect place.”
A commitment to facilities, DiNardo said, also has helped IU football’s rise. The school spent $91 million from 2009-21 to enclose the north and south end zones at Memorial Stadium, making upgrades to the weight room, locker room, rehab and sports nutrition facilities.
“Finances have probably gotten better,” DiNardo said. “Historically, if the money was going to run out, it was going to run out helping men’s basketball, not football or women’s basketball. I think that issue has probably been resolved.”
IU’s six Big Ten wins in 2020 were its most since 1987, when Bill Mallory was on the sideline. Last season, the Hoosiers posted their first win over Michigan since 1987 and just their second win against Penn State in 24 tries.
Current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 5-1 against the Hoosiers, with two of the wins coming by a touchdown or less.
“It’s always been a tough, hard-fought game every single game we’ve played them,” Harbaugh said. “Tom is doing a great job. We understand the strength of the schedule. Really had that respect for all of the teams in the Big Ten and the non-conference teams we play and anybody we play.”
This season, Athlon Magazine picked IU to finish third in the Big Ten East in its football preview, behind Penn State but ahead of Michigan.
“Tom has done a great job,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “He’s a really good football coach. Obviously got strong guys in the state. I love the fact that he was a high school coach, kind of worked his way up the ladder as an assistant, coordinator, now a head coach. He’s passionate about what he does. He’s passionate about who he is doing it with. So it’s great for him. I’m happy for him and for the university as whole.”
IU will get an immediate test to build its regional and national brand with its opener at Iowa on Sept. 4 and a non-conference game at home against Cincinnati on Sept. 18 that will air on either ESPN or ABC. Both will be likely Top 25 opponents. Preseason All-Big Ten quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is ahead of schedule on rehab from a torn ACL and should be ready for both September games.
“One of the things that makes Tom so good is he will approach it in a perfect way,” DiNardo said. “It’s not going to be do or die any game. He’ll stay the course. They are always big. The obvious storyline is complacency, but Tom will address that. But when you have Penix as a quarterback, you always have a chance.”
