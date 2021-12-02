BLOOMINGTON -- The 2021 Indiana football season will be remembered as one that began with high expectations only to sink into unforeseen depths.
IU’s eight-game losing streak to end the season wrapped up a 2-10 campaign and its first winless Big Ten season (0-9) since 2011.
How could a team that entered the season No. 17 in the AP poll spiral to such lows so quickly? Injuries, most notably to quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle, played a role. But IU team captain and middle linebacker Micah McFadden suggested complacency may have been another factor.
“When you have that expectation behind you, you’ve got to work even harder to prove yourself and come out and perform on Saturdays,” McFadden said. “It’s easy to kind of take a step back and think, ‘Oh, we’re a good team now. We can chill a little bit.’ But it’s exactly the opposite. You’ve got to come even harder, and you’ve got to prepare yourself and everybody around you even more to be good on Saturday.”
Getting the program back to the level it attained in 2019 and 2020, seasons that ended with back-to-back January bowl appearances, will be the charge of head coach Tom Allen during the offseason.
“I came here to eventually one day win the Big Ten championship,” Allen said. “And that's the goal.”
Allen has already made one notable change, firing offseason coordinator Nick Sheridan less than 24 hours after IU’s season ended with a 44-7 loss to rival Purdue. To make the change, Allen took $600,000 out of his own contract over the next three seasons to pay for Sheridan’s buyout.
IU’s offense ranked last in the Big Ten and 124th out of 130 teams nationally at 289.7 yards per game. Even with Penix and Tuttle healthy, IU’s offense failed to score a touchdown in Big Ten play until its third conference game against Michigan State. The Hoosiers were 89th in the country in third-down conversions at 36.9%.
Another area IU will examine is strength and conditioning with coordinator Aaron Wellman, due to the mounting injuries that occurred during the 2021 season. In addition to Penix and Tuttle going down, the season of wide receiver/return man D.J. Matthews was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 25 at Western Kentucky. IU lost preseason All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen for close to two months with a foot injury and running back Stephen Carr for a month with an ankle injury.
“Talking to Coach Wellman and everything we're doing to try and -- hey, you know, why we had 30 guys miss because of injuries,” Allen said. “Twelve we've had -- you know, 18 guys that we've lost for the season, you know. And so another 12 that have missed multiple games, a bunch of games and key guys. So, you know, trying to figure out why those 30 guys have been out.”
Allen and the rest of IU’s staff are on the road recruiting, trying to hold together a recruiting class that ranks 27th nationally per 247.com. Notable remembers of the class include four-star edge rusher Dasan McCullough from Bloomington South, four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper from Lawrence North, four-star cornerback Trevell Mullen from Pompano Beach, Florida, and three-star quarterback Josh Hoover from Rockwall, Texas. The early national signing day for the 2022 class is Dec. 15.
Possible candidates to replace Sheridan as offensive coordinator include Western Kentucky OC and quarterback coach Zach Kittley, Coastal Carolina offensive coordinator Willy Korn and former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Cariorrocca, who worked last year as an offensive analyst at West Virginia.
The transfer portal could be used to address depth issues in all position groups – most notably at running back, where IU lost scholarship running backs Sampson James and Tim Baldwin to the transfer portal during the season.
A premium must also be placed developing returning players as well. McFadden, a second-team, All-Big Ten linebacker and Peyton Hendershot, a third-team, All-Big Ten tight end, both have an option to return next season but appear more likely to head for the NFL draft.
“We’ll find out,” McFadden said, when asked about declaring for the NFL draft. “I guess that’s kind of what these next three weeks are for.”
Mullen and Penix will need to return and stay healthy in 2022 for IU’s fortunes to return to 2019 and 2020 levels. The new offensive coordinator must demonstrate creative play-calling and the ability to develop more offensive talent. On defense, IU must get back to its ball-hawking ways after forcing a Big Ten-low nine turnovers in 12 games.
“There's other variables involved,” Allen said. “But at the same time, we didn't perform well. So you've got to go back and evaluate. So, yeah, I'll go back in the offseason and try to figure out where we maybe missed some things.”
