BLOOMINGTON – A year ago, with Indiana football facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, defensive lineman Demarcus Elliott returned to his native Garden City, Kansas.
Elliott tried to stay in shape by bailing hay and running up and down a hill behind a local Walmart. But the 6-foot-3, 307-pound Elliott was unable to resist his family’s home cooking.
“It kind of hurt me because being home -- all the good cooked food, all the sugar, all the carbs I was eating,” Elliott said.
As the Hoosiers enter a critical phase between the end of spring practice and beginning of fall camp, they will have access to all strength-and-conditioning facilities and support staff members such as nutritionists and strength coaches.
Gatherings are still limited to 15 players or less. Masks remain mandatory. But it represents progress considering at this time last year, players were on their own, needing to find creative ways to stay in shape and stay disciplined enough to maintain a proper playing weight.
“I’m fired up about the next four months because it’s going to be a critical time where guys are going to change their bodies even more to go from where they are right now to where they need to be to start the 2021 season,” Indiana football coach Tom Allen said.
Allen said the three-month lockout during the spring of 2020 hurt the linemen the most. Facilities were closed from mid-March until mid-June.
“I would call it the challenge of the O-line room, the challenge of the D-line room, those big bodied guys during the pandemic, the guys who if you just say are left to yourself to go do whatever you do naturally, those guys don’t usually run,” Allen said. “That’s not something that they -- when you are carrying all of that weight on you as a big guy, going out and running.
“They’re glad to go lift. They will do as much lifting as you want them to, but the running is something where if you are not with them, it’s hard for them to want to go want to do that on their own.”
As a result, some players ballooned up during last year’s pandemic. IU junior offensive lineman Caleb Jones said last season he played as heavy as 395 pounds on his 6-foot-8 frame, 40 to 50 pounds over his optimal playing weight. Jones said by having access to strength-and-conditioning facilities during the winter before spring practices, he was able to drop down to 355 pounds.
“The COVID offseason was definitely one of the toughest offseasons I’ve ever had as a player,” Jones said. “Just not having the structure that you are used to, that I’ve made my entire life … it definitely threw everybody off. It threw me off a lot as well, just trying to make sure that I was trying to get the work done.”
Jones said he wants to stay on the right path and get down to 345 pounds by the time the 2021 season begins.
“It’s definitely taken a level of discipline that I’m now getting used to, but last year I wasn’t,” Jones said. “It’s about definitely holding yourself accountable and knowing that your goals aren’t going to change just because the world around you did.”
Elliott said he played a few pounds above his playing weight last season but admitted he lost muscle while gaining fat. Named one of IU’s two most improved defensive players this spring, Elliott said he noticed a difference in his play after working out this winter under second-year strength coach Aaron Wellman and his staff.
“It’s a night-and-day difference just being able to strike blockers and hold my ground more and drive back,” Elliott said. “Our coach talks about getting plays in the backfield instead of just playing our gaps because we’ve been through the system and now with Coach Wellman, we have the tools to do that.”
Elliott said he’s also benefitted from having access to IU director of sports nutrition Isaac Hicks III.
“They have a plan. They sit down with each and every one of us to understand what our goals are,” Elliott said. “So just to have that is tremendous. My goal was to just drop 10 pounds of body fat but also gain 10 pounds of muscle so I would even out.”
Allen said there were some skill position players on the other end of the spectrum who lost too much weight and muscle mass due to not having access to strength facilities and nutrition plans. This spring, Allen is hopeful all of his players will take advantage of the resources available to them, provided there are no more team-wide outbreaks.
“Lord willing, we’re going to be able to have a full set of opportunities this summer to work and develop and allow our guys to maximize our strength staff, our nutrition staff,” Allen said. “To have everyone here in this building to help them become the players they want to be.”
