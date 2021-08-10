BLOOMINGTON – For the first time since 1968, Indiana will enter a football season as a ranked team.
The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 in the USA Today/AFCA coaches poll Tuesday, based on 17 starters returning from a breakout 2020 season.
IU returns several standouts, including All-Big Ten quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Big Ten receiver of the year Ty Fryfogle, All-Big Ten cornerback Tiawan Mullen and All-Big Ten linebacker Micah McFadden, from a team that went 6-2, posting its most Big Ten wins since 1987.
“We have a different mindset this year,” Mullen said. “We expect to win one game at a time. We’re not going into any game with doubt.”
In 1968, IU was ranked No. 15 to start the season after its last Rose Bowl appearance. Under head coach John Pont, the Hoosiers bounced in and out of the rankings all fall and finished the year unranked at 6-4.
IU will get an immediate test in a Top 25 matchup to start the season, playing at No. 19 Iowa on Sept. 4 (3:30 p.m. BTN). The Hoosiers will host another preseason ranked team, No. 10 Cincinnati, in their third game Sept. 18 (noon, ABC or ESPN).
Other Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason Top 25 include Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (15) and Penn State (20).
The AP preseason football Top 25 will be released next Monday.
