BLOOMINGTON – When Indiana landed four-star wide receiver Jaquez Smith earlier this month as a commitment for its 2021 class, it was another notable recruiting achievement for head coach Tom Allen and his staff.
The coronavirus pandemic has not slowed down IU’s efforts to secure top talent from throughout the country. Overall, IU has 19 commitments in its 2021 class, a list that includes Smith and four-star quarterback Donaven McCulley from Lawrence North.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Smith, though, may be the biggest recruiting coup yet for IU. From Westlake High in Atlanta, Smith chose the Hoosiers over offers from powerhouse programs in the SEC, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Auburn.
“That’s just a monumental get, to go down there and get a kid that had almost 30 scholarship offers, and that’s a guy that comes from a good high school program,” said Allen Trieu, a Midwest college football recruiting analyst for 247.com. “Sometimes Big Ten teams go down into Georgia, Alabama and just find a guy that those big schools missed down there, and they get a steal. I wouldn’t say that this is one of those.
“This is a guy they beat some of those schools for, and I think when you look at adding a four-star to the class -- and it’s a guy that’s a consensus four-star, he’s a composite four-star. This is a guy with legitimate talent, a guy who will come in at 190-plus pounds ready to play.”
McCulley is another high-level talent, who rushed for 157 yards, passed for 248 and accounted for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in Lawrence North’s 62-34 season-opening win over Avon last Friday.
“He has the talent and the makeup to be a potential star, at least a starter down the line, when you look at a guy who has his physical tools, 6-5 and almost 200 pounds with a good arm and athleticism,” Trieu said.
Allen and his staff have used both Midwest and Southeast recruiting ties to deliver three straight top-50 national recruiting classes to Bloomington, upgrading the talent on its roster. Last season, IU had 26 players from Florida, more than any other Big Ten school, a list that included second-team, All-Big Ten receiver Whop Philyor (Tampa) and freshman All-Big Ten cornerback Tiawan Mullen (Fort Lauderdale).
Lately, Georgia has become more of a pipeline. In the 2020 class, IU brought in defensive lineman Demarjhe Lewis, a three-star recruit from Griffin who projects to be a potential impact freshman based on his performances in preseason drills. Smith is one of two players from Georgia in IU’s 2021 class.
“The success that they’ve had encourages them to go back,” Trieu said of IU’s Southeast recruiting. “And I think that also when you look at the way that they play, especially on the offensive side of the ball, the skill athletes down there fit that mold, and they want to play in that kind of offense, and then when you look at some of their staff members who have ties down there -- (receivers coach) Grant Heard being one of them who played at Ole Miss -- I think that helps you, too.”
IU has managed to attract players despite the NCAA recruiting moratorium that began nationwide in March due to the pandemic. But Trieu said IU was in good position to adapt to not being able to host in-person visits for recruits.
“It boils things back to relationships,” Trieu said, “Kids aren’t able to visit, so kids aren’t making decisions as much off of campus, and the facilities and the game-day atmosphere. It boils it back to can your coaching staff connect with student athletes, and I think Coach Allen and his staff do a really good job of that, from him on down through all the assistant coaches.”
Trieu said in addition to Smith and McCulley, running backs Trenten Howland and David Holloman are a pair of hidden gems in IU’s 2021 class. Offensive linemen Joshua Sales and Vinny Fiacable are two more important commitments, Trieu said.
“The tackles or the offensive linemen are important not only because they are good players, but that’s a position that they’ve needed some bodies at,” Trieu said.
Allen said there remains scholarship room for a few more players for the 2021 class before the early signing period in December.
“It is a smaller class, and we are getting close to being full,” Allen said. “Still focusing on a couple of key spots, offensive line is a key focus, defensive line and can still see another defensive back being able to add, so those will kind of be the three key areas moving forward.”
