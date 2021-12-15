BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana football regained some positive momentum Wednesday.
The Hoosiers signed a historic 2022 football class in the December early signing period that included a mix of three- to four-star high school talent and potential impact transfers from Power 5 programs.
The class of 25 players, ranked as high as 19th nationally by some recruiting websites, is the best in IU history. It was no small feat considering the Hoosiers are coming off a 2-10 season and their first winless season in Big Ten play since 2011.
Many committed following IU’s 6-2 season in 2020 and stayed the course despite the downturn of 2021 that was caused by injuries and inconsistent play. IU lost just one commitment, quarterback Josh Hoover, who signed with TCU. Another commitment from the 2022 class, four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper of Lawrence North, chose not to sign early but remains uncommitted and could sign in February.
“We know what we can do,” Indiana football coach Tom Allen said. “We've seen it, and that's what they saw in 2020, and even though 2021 wasn't anywhere close to what any of us expected, wanted or had envisioned that was going to happen, they also see themselves coming here and doing the very things that they know what we can do.”
Headlining the class are seven four stars -- outside linebacker Dasan McCullough of Bloomington South, defensive lineman Nick James of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, cornerback Trevell Mullen of Pompano Beach, Florida, running back Gi’Bran Payne of Cincinnati, defensive end Richard Thomas of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, offensive lineman D.J. Moore of Fort Wayne and defensive back James Monds III of Vero Beach, Florida.
“Some say it's the best class we've ever had, whatever that means,” Allen said. “I do know that we're excited about it for sure, and they've got to come here, and they've got to work, and they've got to be developed into a team on the field that plays well together, and that's the goal.”
McCullough, the second ranked player in the state of Indiana and 55th-ranked player nationally per ESPN.com, is the son of IU running backs coach Deland McCullough. He’s one of 16 players from the class who will enroll early in January.
“He's pretty special, 6-foot-5, 235 pounds and only going to get bigger,” Allen said. “He's tall and thin, even at that weight. But plays linebacker for us. I think he can play edge. He played safety in high school. He can play receiver. All different things.”
Notable late signing day grabs included the four-star defensive lineman James and flipping three-star tight end Brody Foley from his commitment from Tennessee. In addition, IU landed a surprise signing in Jaylin Lucas from Houma, Louisiana, a 5-9, 185-pound speedster capable of contributing at running back, wide receiver or on special teams.
“Tremendously talented athlete,” Allen said. “Talk about a guy that makes plays in space, he is dynamic in space. In the return game, as well, as well as just get that guy the football, whether we hand it to him, throw it to him, catch it in the special teams game.”
IU turned to the transfer portal to replenish some holes at wide receiver, running back and on defense. Two transfer running backs, Shaun Shivers of Auburn and Josh Henderson of North Carolina, could make up for the loss of leading rusher Stephen Carr. Henderson averaged 5.1 yards per carry (41 carries for 208) in his career at UNC, while Shivers rushed for 1,020 yards and eight TDs in his Auburn career.
Another UNC transfer, Emery Simmons, projects to help at wide receiver after posting 30 catches for 516 yards and three TDs in his career with the Tar Heels. Simmons had committed to IU out of high school but flipped to UNC to stay closer to his native Parkton, North Carolina.
On defense, IU brought in Ole Miss defensive lineman LeDerrius Cox, Ole Miss defensive lineman Cam Camper, California defensive lineman JH Tevis and Miami linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr. With the Hurricanes, Jennings posted 68 career tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery.
Allen is hoping Jennings could provide some experience and leadership at linebacker to help offset the departure of Micah McFadden to the NFL Draft.
“He played a lot of snaps there, productive down there and really looking for him to come in here and give us tremendous leadership in that room,” Allen said.
QUARTERBACK QUESTIONS
The biggest question for the Hoosiers going into the 2022 season remains at quarterback. Allen said the Hoosiers are still seeking to sign one quarterback from the transfer portal and one quarterback from high school to offset the loss of Hoover and Michael Penix Jr., who transferred to Washington.
Shivers is lobbying his former teammate at Auburn, quarterback Bo Nix, to join the Hoosiers. Nix entered the transfer portal last week.
“Got a little window of time when you can bring guys back on campus in the early part of January, which is built in for this very purpose, so we'll take full advantage of that,” Allen said. “There's a five-day window there where you can bring guys on campus before the second semester begins, and we're already in the process of lining up those visits at this point.”
Allen expects quarterback Jack Tuttle to return after having a conversation with him Tuesday. He also was asked about Donaven McCulley, who struggled as a true freshman quarterback in Big Ten play in October and November after Penix and Tuttle went down with injuries.
“He just needs time to be developed,” Allen said. “We thought we would have that time. Obviously did not happen. He didn't come here mid-year. He came over the summer, and we all know what that creates. So now he has a chance to be able to be more fully developed.”
NO HARD FEELINGS
Allen has no hard feelings about the decision for Penix to leave. Penix was the catalyst of IU’s back-to-back January bowl runs in 2019 and 2020, even though he failed to make it through either season healthy.
“Sometimes you just feel like you just need a fresh start, and we talked about that,” Allen said. “I think that's a fair assessment. Wish him nothing but great things. He did a great job for us and gave us some really great memories, and I appreciate him, love him, always will, love his family, respect him. Wish him nothing but great things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.