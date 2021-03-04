BLOOMINGTON — Indiana built a national football reputation in 2020 based on its second straight winning season and joyous locker room celebrations following landmark wins that were broadcast throughout the country.
As a result, the Hoosiers were able to attract three transfers from major college programs that could fill holes and impact the 2021 season.
Junior offensive lineman Zach Carpenter (Michigan), senior receiver D.J. Matthews (Florida State) and senior defensive end Ryder Anderson (Ole Miss) all will get a chance to make first impressions when spring football practices start next week.
The 6-foot-5, 329-pound Carpenter, from famed Cincinnati Moeller, was recruited by the Hoosiers two years ago before picking Michigan, where he made two starts at center last season. He will battle for a starting role with the Hoosiers after Harry Crider declared for the NFL Draft.
“I’ve always seen myself as a leader,” Carpenter said, when asked about the physical and mental demands of center. “I think definitely getting some Big Ten playing experience is beneficial to that as well. Obviously, there’s no fans, but I’m confident that even if there is, that I’ll be able to lead the offensive line out there.”
Carpenter said Indiana’s success last season — the Hoosiers were 6-2 and posted their most Big Ten wins since 1987 — factored into his decision to come to IU.
“You saw Indiana football was big, national coverage, and really put them in my mind as to where I want to go,” Carpenter said. “There was a couple of schools I had in mind, but Indiana was always one and right out the bat, nothing really changed. They were interested in me. I was interested in them. It wasn’t really too difficult at all.”
IU also has high hopes for Matthews, a 5-10, 160-pound speedster from Jacksonville, Florida, who caught 83 passes for 807 yards with five TDs in his FSU career. Matthews is projected to play in the slot this spring and could replace some of the speed and playmaking ability from departed IU receiver Whop Philyor.
Matthews first knew of Indiana for basketball as “(Victor) Oladipo’s” school but said the recent culture created by football coach Tom Allen factored into his decision to transfer.
“Giving me another opportunity to come to a winning program, dominant uprising program, that’s just something, like, I felt like I couldn’t pass up,” Matthews said. “That opportunity, you know, playing for one of the greatest coaches in college football right now, that had a lot to do with it, and Indiana is everything that I imagined.”
Matthews also has a 74-yard TD punt return against Miami on his resume and could make an impact as a return man on special teams.
“Punt return, that’s something I’ve been doing my whole life,” Matthews said. “Coach Allen told me that I would have that opportunity in terms of that when I got here. That’s something that I take extremely seriously. I take all special teams serious. I love special teams. I’m a special teams guy. That’s what got me on the field when I first got to college, so that’s something I take tremendously serious.”
The 6-6, 275-pound Anderson played both defensive tackle and defensive end at Ole Miss last season but expects to get opportunities as a pass rushing end in IU’s 4-2-5 scheme. Anderson has improved every season, posting 43 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season.
“Each offseason, I make it my goal to make it better than the last,” Anderson said. “I can just keep on putting in that work and not become complacent. Last year, I did have my numbers go up, but it’s still far from where I want to be, and coming here I felt like I had everything I need. Everything is here I need to grow.”
BEERY ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL
Indiana redshirt junior offensive lineman Britt Beery has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Beery, a former Carmel standout, switched from defensive line to offensive line in his college career. He appeared in all eight of IU’s games last season and 23 games in his Hoosier career.
