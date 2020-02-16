ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Indiana had a feeling it could exploit Michigan by scoring in the post Sunday afternoon.
The player who did it turned out to be an unexpected surprise.
Senior forward De’Ron Davis scored a career-high 18 points and tied an Indiana record by going 9-for-9 from the floor during IU’s 89-65 loss at Michigan. The last Indiana player to go 9-for-9 from the floor was forward Will Sheehy, who scored 22 points in a 2013 win over rival Purdue.
The 6-foot-10, 255-pound Davis muscled his way to the basket and showed soft touch on some turn-around baskets during his big day inside.
“My guys were finding me. My shots were falling, and my work has been paying off that I’ve been doing all year,” Davis said.
Davis adapted to a lesser role earlier in the season, due to emergence of inside players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joey Brunk. But he’s been more productive off the bench of late and is determined to finish the season strong. Davis refused to admit ankle problems plagued him earlier this season, despite the fact he was getting up and down the court with a noticeable limp at times in November and December.
“I started the season healthy. I’m going to finish the season healthy,” Davis said. “I’m going to continue to take care of my body and do what I’m doing, just seize my opportunity every time I get out on the court and do the best I can.”
With Davis getting points inside, IU outscored Michigan 42-40 in the paint but was done in at the 3-point line. Michigan made nine 3-pointers, compared to three for the Hoosiers. Indiana coach Archie Miller felt Davis entered the road game with the right mindset.
“He was effective, not only in different portions of the game, start to finish, he was able to command some attention,” Miller said. “He handled himself well in and around the basket, knocked some shots down. Hopefully, he can build on the performance.”
ROAD STRUGGLES CONTINUE
It was another tough game on the road for IU freshman forward Tracye Jackson-Davis, who finished with just five points and two rebounds in 27 minutes against Michigan.
“Trayce has got to play harder,” Miller said. “Trayce has got to understand, you’ve got to do it every night. This league is very difficult for freshman to be your best players, but in Trayce’s case we depend on him for a lot of production in a lot of areas.”
Jackson-Davis has averaged 9.1 points in seven Big Ten road games.
“We have to find a way to bring Trayce with us on the road eventually,” Miller said. “We have to find a way for him to be one of our best players and help the cause. He’ll do it. He’ll be fine.”
ETC.
Indiana dropped its seventh straight against Michigan, a losing streak that dates back to the 2015-16 season. … Overall, Indiana still leads the all-time series against Michigan, 79-46.
