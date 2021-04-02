BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has put his trust in new head coach Mike Woodson.
Jackson-Davis announced Friday he’s coming back for his junior season, a move that could significantly speed up the rebuilding process Woodson and his staff will face next season.
“Indiana basketball is something that I have been blessed to be a part of,” Jackson-Davis wrote on his Twitter account. “After talking with Coach Woodson and my family, I believe it is my best interest to come back for my junior year.
“Hoosier Nation has been down for a while, and I want to be a part of the change that makes it great again.”
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis had led Indiana in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots for each of the last two seasons, shouldering a heavy load of the team’s production. Last season, Jackson-Davis was named first team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) after averaging 19.1 points, 9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He posted 10 double-doubles as a sophomore and has posted 22 double-doubles in his career, with Indiana going 17-5 in those games.
Jackson-Davis was projected as a late first, early second-round NBA draft pick, but the lefty still has areas he can expand his game, including perimeter shooting and using his right (off) hand. Woodson discussed his plan to help develop Jackson-Davis on his introductory radio show with Don Fischer this week.
“He's had a tremendous Big Ten career ... he has to be able to use his other hand,” Woodson said. “I'm going to beg for him to stay with me because I think I can help him develop and get to the next level.”
