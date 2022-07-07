BLOOMINGTON – Freshman Kaleb Banks has been working out at small forward throughout summer drills for Indiana, and he’s eager to show coaches he belongs there.
A four-star recruit from Hampton, Ga., the 6-foot-7 Banks has displayed perimeter skills, including shooting range out to the 3-point line.
“I’m developing my shot more and more, becoming more consistent with my 3-point shot,” Banks said. “It’s helping me along, and as you say, a new age forward, that’s something that has to do with it too, being able to shoot pretty good.”
Banks has hit the weight room hard this summer, bulking up his frame from 200 to 215 pounds. That gives Banks the size and strength to play both forward slots. Ultimately, Banks will need to prove if he can guard on the perimeter as well as shoot from there.
“So far I’ve had to adjust my defense,” Banks said. “Just being more locked on defense, understanding the defensive principles that coach wants me to learn, staying ready, locked in on defense, really, on the defensive side.”
A 2,000-point scorer at Fayette County High School, Banks earned Georgia Class 4A high school player of the year honors as a senior. In suburban Atlanta, Banks faced high-level competition, including Jabari Smith who, after an All-American freshman season at Auburn, went third overall to the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft.
“Our schools were rivals, so going against his school, is good memories,” Banks said. “I worked out with him a couple of times. That was pretty good memories, too.
“It’s prepared me pretty well just playing guys like Jabari, (G League Star) Scooter Henderson, playing tough guys like that. Having tough matchups prepared me pretty well.”
What Banks wants to show most throughout the summer is his versatility.
“Being able to take the ball, rebound and go coast to coast,” Banks said. “Making plays, getting my teammates open, getting my teammates involved, doing the things coaches want me to do, showing coach what I can bring to the table.”
Confidence is another area where Banks intends to grow. He’s learning from veteran players in frontcourt battles with Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis, while adjusting to both the physicality and quickness of the college game.
“I’m still learning how good I am,” Banks said. “I think there’s a lot of potential for me to reach ... I feel like the more I work out with these guys, the more I play with these guys, I’m unlocking my full potential more and more every day.”
GUNN ADAPTING
Like Banks, IU freshman teammate C.J. Gunn is displaying his ability at the wing spots as well. The 6-6 Gunn is up from 186 to 199 pounds, thanks to strength training with IU director of performance coach Clif Marshall. His goal is to start the season at 200.
Gunn said he’s maintained the high-level perimeter shooting he showed during the Indiana High School All-Star series in summer drills.
“I've just been working on just keeping the same form and just keeping consistent,” Gunn said. “It's all about knocking it down on the next level, and it's translated.”