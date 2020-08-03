BLOOMINGTON – Incoming Indiana freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney was hospitalized with breathing issues and is dealing with health complications after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a social media post from his mother Monday.
Feeney’s mother, Debbie Rucker, posted on Facebook the virus hit her son hard compared to most of his teammates.
“Here was a kid in perfect health, great physical condition and due to the virus ended up going to the ER because of breathing issues,” Rucker wrote. “After 14 days of hell battling the virus, the school did additional testing on all those that are positive. My son even received extra testing because he was one of the worst cases. Now we are dealing with possible heart issues! He is still experiencing additional symptoms, and his bloodwork is indicating additional problems.”
Rucker went on to express concerns over whether college football should be played this fall as the virus has continued its spread throughout the country this summer. More than 66,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide July 31. That’s more than four times the 16,040 new cases that were reported June 1.
“Bottom line, even if your son’s schools do everything right to protect them, they CAN’T PROTECT THEM!” Rucker wrote. “I pray my son recovers from this horrible virus and leads a healthy, normal life!!! Football does not really matter when your child’s health is in jeapordy!! Think about it!!! My heart is hurting, and I pray for all of these kids and for the people who are making the decisions about the season.”
IU resumed voluntary workouts Friday after pausing workouts for two weeks after Feeney and five other players tested positive for COVID-19 from late June through July 17.
The 6-foot-4, 284-pound Feeney, from St. Louis, is a three-star offensive guard, one of several offensive linemen in IU’s 2020 class expected to help provide depth after the Hoosiers lost starting offensive linemen Simon Stepaniak, Hunter Littlejohn and Coy Cronk this past offseason.
The Big Ten this week is continuing to wrestle with the decision whether to let schools go forward with fall camp amidst growing concerns about the virus. According to a report on Huskeronline.com, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and Dr. Chris Kratochvil, the chair of the Big Ten task force for emerging infectious diseases, sent a letter to all 14 conference athletic directors late last week, stating preseason camp will not go forward until it is certain it can be done safely and testing protocols are in place.
“If we determine as a conference that it is not prudent to compete in the fall of 2020, we will not do so, much like our decision in March 2020 to cancel the men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis,” Warren and Kratochvil wrote. “Our final decision will be rooted in guidance from medical experts and in consultation with institutional leadership, student-athletes, coaches and appropriate federal, state and local authorities.”
