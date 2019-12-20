BLOOMINGTON — Indiana frontcourt players Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up in the shadow of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, attending both college basketball games and Pacers games in the Circle City.
On Saturday, the 6-foot-11 Brunk and 6-9 Jackson-Davis will be counted on for their physicality and versatility when the Hoosiers (11-1) face Notre Dame in the first game of the Crossroads Classic doubleheader (noon, ESPN). Purdue and Butler will meet in the second game at 2:30 p.m.
Brunk, a junior grad transfer from Butler who played high school basketball 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis at Southport, will become the second player to play in the event for two different teams. Austin Etherington, who began his career at IU in 2011 before transferring to Butler in 2014, was the first.
“It will be definitely different going in wearing an Indiana uniform,” Brunk said. “But I’m excited for the opportunity. It’s a great, great event. I’ve always loved playing in it, so I’m excited to be back.”
Jackson-Davis, a 2019 McDonald’s All American from Center Grove, leads IU in both scoring (15.1 ppg) and rebounding (9.1 rpg) this season. He’s coming off his fifth double-double in 11 games, scoring a career-high 25 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in IU’s 96-90 overtime win against Nebraska.
“It’s a great venue,” Jackson-Davis said. “Bankers Life, I’ve always enjoyed playing in there. For the Indiana All-Star Game, it was fun. We had a great crowd. I’m looking forward to getting back in there.”
Indiana coach Archie Miller said Brunk and Jackson-Davis will be tested on both ends of the floor against a Notre Dame team that starts five players capable of shooting behind the 3-point line. Both will need to guard on the perimeter and close out on Notre Dame’s 3-point shooters. The Fighting Irish (8-3) make an average of 10 3-pointers and are shooting 34.2 percent from 3-point range.
“You’re not going to shut teams down that are that skilled, especially when you have frontcourt players like they do who can shoot it,” Miller said. “At times, they’re very difficult to guard because they’re random. They run good motion. They play together.”
Indiana allowed 12 3-pointers in its Nebraska win, including a 3-pointer by guard Dachon Burke that tied the game at the end of regulation.
“Defending the 3, really it comes down to a lot of things before they get the shot off,” Miller said. “You have to do a really good job in transition to eliminate the easy ones. That’s where teams get most of their 3s.
“In the halfcourt, the better you are guarding the basketball, the better you are at doing a good job of containing the dribble-drive, that’s a second area where you don’t collapse your defense and give up a lot of 3s in that area.”
Another challenge for the Hoosiers against Notre Dame will be on the boards. Indiana has proven to be more than capable on the glass but will get a test against Notre Dame senior forward John Mooney, who leads the nation in rebounding at 13.4 rebounds per game.
“We’ve just got to keep boxing out,” Jackson-Davis said. “He goes after the ball, so we’ve been doing a lot of rebounding drills in practice to try to get ready for that. Just got to attack the glass, really.”
Indiana is 5-3 all-time in the Crossroads Classic and 3-1 against Notre Dame. Last season, Indiana beat Butler 71-68 on a game-winning 3-pointer by sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee.
The 6-1 Phinisee has dealt with injuries throughout the early part of the season but is coming off a season-high 16 points against Nebraska. Phinisee scored seven points in overtime.
“He’s not afraid of the big moment,” Miller said. “He hasn’t been since he’s been here. He’s been ready to step up to the plate, so to speak, from Day 1. Knock on wood, he stays healthy, will continue to get back.
FREE THROWS
Miller expects senior guard Devonte Green, who sat the final 10 minutes and overtime against Nebraska with an Achilles injury, to play Saturday against Notre Dame. “He’s worked his way back into practice here middle of the week,” Miller said. “I would say he’s not 100 percent. He’s dealing with some soreness, Achilles stuff, hamstring stuff from earlier in the year. Lower body is kind of sore.”
