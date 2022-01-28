BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana coach Mike Woodson said point guard Rob Phinisee is day to day with plantar fasciitis and won’t play Saturday at Maryland.
Phinisee had to be helped off the court by teammates and trainers during the first half of IU’s 74-57 win over Penn State on Wednesday. Plantar fasciitis is inflammation of the tissue in the lower foot.
“He could possibly be day to day,” Woodson said. “We know the extent of it, he had plantar fasciitis, and he’s not playing (Saturday). Wish I had him, but it’s next man up.”
Phinisee has been a key member of IU’s second unit this season, averaging 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists while providing stellar perimeter defense. He scored a career-high 20 points in IU’s 68-65 upset of No. 6 Purdue on Jan. 20, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 17 seconds left.
With Phinisee out, starting point guard Xavier Johnson could see extended minutes Saturday against the Terrapins. Woodson said Khristian Lander (leg) could be available to spell Johnson after not being able to play against Penn State. Sophomore swingman Trey Galloway and freshman guard Tamar Bates also could run the point in a pinch, Woodson said.
“I don’t go into games worrying about how many minutes,” Woodson said. “Again, I coach based on how guys are playing. It’s a feel, and if (Johnson) has to go 40 minutes, hell, we’ll play him 40 minutes. I don’t know. Khristian might be available some, limited minutes. We’ll know more when he wakes up (Saturday) morning, and if that’s the case he’ll relieve (Johnson) some.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.