BLOOMINGTON – Indiana continued its recent run of offensive linemen being taken in the NFL draft Saturday.
IU right guard Simon Stepaniak was taken in the sixth round (209th overall) by the Green Bay Packers.
The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Stepaniak is the fourth IU offensive lineman taken in the NFL Draft since 2016, a list that includes guard Wes Martin (fourth round, 2019, Washington Redskins), guard Dan Feeney (third round, 2017, Los Angeles Chargers) and tackle Jason Spriggs (second round, Green Bay Packers, 2016). Spriggs was cut by the Packers last year and recently signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent.
Stepaniak suffered a torn ACL the week leading up to the Gator Bowl but was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and impressed scouts and talent evaluators with his strength by bench pressing 225 pounds 37 straight times. He's expecting to recover from the injury in time for the start of fall camp.
Stepaniak started 10 games at right guard and one game at left guard in 2019, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.
“He’s just really strong with his hands,” ESPN draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said shortly after the pick. “If his hands get wide, he gets in trouble. That’s his whole deal. But, again, he’s someone who started 32 games in the Big Ten. I think he’ll be a rotational offensive lineman.”
Overall, IU extended its string of having at least one player selected in the NFL draft since 2014.
Purdue had two players selected Saturday, with tight end Brycen Hopkins going in the fourth round to the Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Markus Bailey going in the seventh round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
