BLOOMINGTON – After bringing the Old Oaken Bucket back to Indiana last year, the Hoosiers are intent to keep it where they feel it belongs.
That’s the message as IU prepares to host rival Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“Special week here for our program,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “We are playing for a trophy. We know it is going to be a tremendously difficult battle on game day against a very good Purdue football team.”
The Hoosiers (6-1), who moved up two spots to No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25 football poll, are looking to cap a historic season with a second straight win against the Boilermakers in the rivalry game that dates back to 1891. Purdue leads the series 74-42, with six ties.
Last season, at Ross-Ade Stadium, IU beat Purdue 44-41 in double overtime to snap a two-game losing streak against its rivals. This season, IU enters the week as an 11-point favorite against Purdue (2-4), which has lost four straight since a promising 2-0 start. Indiana improved to 3-1 against ranked teams with a 14-6 win Saturday at No. 18 Wisconsin.
“We can control one thing this week, how do we prepare to be our very best on game day? And that’s it,” Allen said. “That’s all we talk about. That’s all we’re going to be focused on, and whatever I’ve got to do to make sure that is the focus, that’s what we’re going to do because that’s what this game demands.”
Allen shared a fiery speech with his players Monday, telling them what the Bucket game means to him. Growing up in New Castle, Allen had family that supported both sides of the rivalry. Some were Indiana fans, and others were Purdue fans.
“It’s personal as all in-state rivalry games are,” Allen said. “You get all that emotion with that, and there is a whole year of bragging rights for either side.”
New IU starting quarterback Jack Tuttle, who passed for 130 yards and two TDs in the win over Wisconsin, learned the intensity of the rivalry from his father, former IU walk-on kicker Jay Tuttle.
"My dad is not a big fan of Purdue to say the least," Tuttle said. "Neither am I, but it's a great rivalry game, and we're really looking forward to it this week."
Indiana has been one of just four teams in the Big Ten to make it through the first seven weeks of the schedule without interruption. As a result, the Hoosiers haven’t had a bye week to rest their bodies, something Allen admits is a concern heading down the stretch run.
“We have made modifications to our preparation to be able to make sure our guys are properly rested, properly prepared and ready to play their very best on Saturday,” Allen said. “We are one of the few teams that has had to do this, but we are also blessed to be able to have consecutive games and be able to take the field each week and be able to play. It has definitely been a blessing.”
MCFADDEN, WHITEHEAD HONORED
Indiana junior linebacker Micah McFadden was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, while punter Haydon Whitehead was named co-Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.
McFadden, who posted nine tackles and two sacks in IU’s win over Wisconsin, also earned Walter Camp Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.
“He is one of the best linebackers in the country,” Allen said. “There is not any question about that, and people are starting to recognize it.”
Whitehead averaged 40.2 yards on five punts, with four of his five punts downed inside the 20-yard line, including punts downed at the 1- and 8-yard line.
EXTRA POINTS
Allen, on the status of right tackle Matthew Bedford, who did not play against Wisconsin despite being active: “He was dinged up a little bit from the previous week and was actually expecting to play, but he was not going to start as we progressed. But Luke (Haggard) was playing really well, and (Bedford) still was kind of struggling.” Caleb Jones returned from a three-game absence to start at right tackle, with Haggard making his fourth straight start at left tackle. Allen expects Bedford back for this week. “It is good to be able to get him rested,” Allen said. “He did not get to play in this game a year ago, so (he) should have a chance. But Luke is playing well, which is great to have depth at that position because it is a critical position for sure. But I expect Matt to have a great week of preparation and be ready to go for Saturday.” …. Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, on why freshman running back Tim Baldwin had no carries against Wisconsin after rushing for 106 yards the week before against Maryland. “I have full confidence in (running backs) Coach (Mike) Hart to kind of rotate guys through depending on what we’re asking them to do,” Sheridan said. “So it’s how it went. I thought we did some better things in the run game against a really good front … the distribution of the carries and the division of labor as far as that goes is kind of week to week, game to game, series to series depending on how we are trying to attack.” … Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was named as one of 11 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award on Monday, given to college football’s top receiver, while Whitehead was named one of 10 semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, given to college football’s top punter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.