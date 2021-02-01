BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois sophomore tandem of scoring guard Ayo Dosunmu and 7-footer Kofi Cockburn have made things miserable for most Big Ten opponents this season.
As Indiana prepares for its rematch with No. 12 Illini on Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9 p.m., ESPN), the challenge of containing both standouts remains fresh in IU’s mind.
Dosunmu went for 30 points and five assists in the first meeting between the schools on Dec. 26, a 69-60 Illinois win. Cockburn added a double-double with 15 points, 15 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Cockburn’s interior defense also impacted Indiana standout sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was held to 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting in the first meeting.
“Their two big guns, with Ayo and big Kofi inside, they are two of the premier players in the country,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
A nine-day layoff has given IU (9-7, 4-5 Big Ten) time to refresh, and prepare for the tough inside-out combo. The 6-foot-6 Dosunmu hasn’t slowed down at all, scoring 25 points in an 80-75 win over Iowa on Friday night. For the season, Dosunmu is averaging 21.6 points and 4.8 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range for the Illini (11-5, 7-3).
“Really just it’s a team effort with him,” said IU point guard Rob Phinisee, when asked about guarding Dosunmu. “He’s a real good player. He can score from all three levels. We really just have to impact the ball screens, keep a tight floor and just stay with the pack line defense.”
Dosunmu said he was playing “mind games” with the Hoosiers down the stretch in the first meeting between the two schools, going against some of his tendencies on ball screens to spring open for baskets.
“He’s great in transition, shoots the ball extremely well in transition,” Miller said. “In the halfcourt, with his size and his athleticism and talent, he gets to the basket when he wants, and he’s a good reader of the defense. He makes good plays. He knows how teams are playing them, and their spacing is one of which he knows exactly where his reads are to make his outlets and his passes, so he’s tough to contain.”
Miller said one of the keys for IU will be to avoid the loud turnovers on offense that will allow Dosunmu to get open looks behind the 3-point line in transition on the other end of the floor.
“In our first game against Illinois, I think we only had nine turnovers, and that may have helped the cause of keeping the game right there with the opportunity for us to win the game,” Miller said. “But I think offensively, as much as anything, taking care of the ball is something we talked about here in the last week.”
Cockburn, meanwhile, has averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds in two career meetings with the Hoosiers. His rim-protecting ability anchors the Illinois defense, and Miller said it’s tough to draw him away from the paint.
“If you watched him play against Iowa and he’s guarding (Luka) Garza -- Garza is as good of a 3-point shooting big as you will see in the country in terms of how they play, and he’s not moving past 15, 16 feet,” Miller said. “That’s why their defense is good. It’s unique. Everything is funneled to the rim. Everything is forced to practically make you shoot 2-point shots.”
Miller said he’s looking for IU’s big men to play stronger around the basket, with the possibility of getting Cockburn in foul trouble.
“We have to find a way to generate free throws,” Miller said. “We have to have a find a way to generate on our drives, second-shot opportunities, earlier offense in transition, easier post catches, easier attacks to the paint.”
FREE THROWS
Miller said Trey Galloway (back) has yet to resume activity after missing two games before IU’s nine-day layoff. Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin remains hobbled with an ankle injury he re-aggravated against Rutgers on Jan. 24. “Trying to get recovered is something we’ve tried to do a good job of here in the last week or so,” Miller said. “Especially after this one, because after this game starts on Tuesday it’s gonna be an onslaught the next 30 days to get the remainder of our schedule in with two (make-up) games that have yet to be added.” …. Jackson-Davis was named one of 20 finalists for the Wooden Award on Monday, given to one of the best 20 college basketball players in the country. The 6-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring (20.1 points per game), rebounding (8.7 per game) and blocked shots (1.8 per game). He’s shooting 53.6% from the field, while ranking fourth in the country in free throws made (96) and leading the nation in free throws attempted (142).
