The defense has remained disciplined. The offense timely.
As a result, Indiana finds itself in the College Cup finals against upstart Marshall on Monday night (8 p.m., ESPN2) on the verge of its ninth national soccer title in school history.
In moving to Sahlen’s Stadium at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, IU was able to advance with a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh on Friday night. Marshall advanced with a 1-0 win over North Carolina and has knocked off the tournament’s top overall seed (Clemson) and defending national champions (Georgetown) to reach the finals.
Under Conference USA coach of the year Chris Grassie, Marshall (12-2-3) has been led by junior midfielder Vitor Dias, who has posted team highs in goals (6) and assists (6) this season to earn C-USA player of the year honors. Senior forward Jamil Roberts has scored four goals for the Thundering Herd, including the game-winner against North Carolina on Friday.
Marshall will be playing for its first national championship in school history against the tradition-rich Hoosiers.
“They are very good,” Yeagley said. “They are similar to what we saw (against Pittsburgh). They possess the ball. They are heavily international. It will be a neat challenge.”
IU (12-1-2) has posted 10 shutouts on the season, including back to back shutouts against Seton Hall and Pittsburgh in NCAA Tournament play.
“We’ve been a really good defending and our individual principles are sound,” Yeagley said. “We work on that all the time, so we always feel like we can keep tight and wait for the moment.”
Of late, IU sophomore forward Herbert Endeley has taken advantage of those moments, scoring two goals in IU’s last three games. Sophomore forward Victor Bezerra, a MAC Hermann trophy finalist with a team-high 12 goals on the season, hasn’t scored since IU’s opening NCAA Tournament win against Saint Francis-Brooklyn. Both others have stepped up to provide enough offense for the Hoosiers to advance.
The game also will pit two of the top goalkeepers in the country. IU sophomore Roman Celentano, the Big Ten’s goalkeeper of the year, has recorded 10 shutouts on the season with a .32 goals per-game average. Marshall junior Oliver Semmle, the C-USA Golden Glove Award winner, has surrendered just seven goals (0.403 GAA) while posting nine shutouts in 16 games.
