BLOOMINGTON -- After a feel-good week off a home-opening win against Idaho, Indiana will get a chance to return to national relevance Saturday when it hosts No. 8 Cincinnati (noon, ESPN).
A win against the Bearcats would likely vault the Hoosiers (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) back in the AP Top 25. A loss would raise more questions about the momentum of IU’s program after its breakthrough 6-2 season in 2020.
IU’s 34-6 loss at now No. 5 Iowa in Week 1 exposed flaws and mistakes that needed to be corrected. The matchup against Cincinnati, which has won 11 of its last 12 games since the start of 2020, will serve as another gauge of IU’s progress. IU will host a top-10 non-conference opponent for the first time since Sept. 19, 1981, when the Lee Corso-led Hoosiers lost 21-0 to No. 2 USC.
“A sense of urgency is probably a good way to put it,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “I think there's no question that's what this situation creates. I think that you have opportunity Week 1, and we're going to have many opportunities as you see the polls out as the season unfolds to be able to be able to play against top teams in the country.”
A sellout crowd is expected at 52,000-seat Memorial Stadium. The gates of the stadium will open at 10 a.m. to encourage fans to get to their seats early. Last week, IU played before more than 47,000 fans against Idaho, with the student section packed an hour before kickoff.
“That means a lot,” IU senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “It just shows the support that we have, people believing in us, all the work we put in.”
Allen expects the crowd to impact the game.
“It definitely adds to the energy in the stadium,” Allen said. “You can feel that. Our players can feel it at critical times in the game. It’s going to be huge, critical third downs when our defense is on the field and their offense is on the field, being able to get an advantage there and just the energy that is pushes through adversity and allows you to gain momentum.”
Ultimately, though, it will come down to how well the Hoosiers play in all three phases. Cincinnati (2-0) comes in led by senior quarterback Desmond Ritter, a Louisville, Kentucky, native who has passed for 63 touchdowns and rushed for 23 touchdowns in his three-plus year career
“You can tell he’s played a whole lot of football,” Allen said, “He’s won a lot of games, and he’s very comfortable in their system. You can tell he knows it well. The challenge is he can run it and throw it equally effectively, very durable, a guy that runs the ball a lot, takes a lot of hits and just keeps coming back every single time, and that’s an impressive quality to have.”
On offense, IU will look to stay turnover-free after Penix threw three interceptions that led to 17 points in the first big test of the season at Iowa.
“If you want to play your best in the biggest moments, you fall back to your habits and you fall back to the thing that you’ve trained yourself to do on a consistent basis,” Allen said. “It’s the execution piece. It’s all the preparation, all the film study. It’s not some emotional high that you are going to get off of to win a game like that in those moments because obviously when those critical plays occur, usually it’s later in the game. Usually fatigue has set in, and usually you have to rely totally upon the preparation that you’ve done to get in that moment.”
Special teams could provide a boost for the Hoosiers as well. IU scored two TDs on special teams last week against Idaho, one on a blocked punt and one on an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown by D.J. Matthews.
“It’s definitely momentum,” Matthews said. “You need this. (Idaho) was a momentum game. We needed to get that, establish our running game, play fundamental football, cut back on penalties, win hidden yards in special teams, just do the little things right. That was a cleanup game, a confident game that we need rolling into the rest of our season because it’s not any more small games.”
