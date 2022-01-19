BLOOMINGTON – As the losses have mounted over the span of close to six years, Indiana’s nine-game losing streak against rival Purdue has left a mark on a proud school accustomed to basketball success.
IU can point to the five banners hanging from the rafters at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as proof of being the better historical program. But, of late, Purdue has lived rent free inside the heads of IU players and coaches.
Two years ago, IU brought legendary coach Bobby Knight back to Assembly Hall after a 20-year hiatus in an attempt to motivate the Hoosiers and end the losing streak against Purdue. But in front of a sell-out home crowd, IU came out flat in the first half and lost 74-62.
Three years ago, on a controversial tip in by former Purdue center Matt Haarms that could have been whistled for an over-the-back call, Purdue escaped with a narrow 48-46 win on IU’s home floor.
On Thursday, Purdue coach Matt Painter will bring arguably his best team in 17 seasons as coach when the No. 4 Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) face the Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3) at Assembly Hall (7 p.m., FS1). Purdue boasts a roster with size, depth, a playmaking wing in 6-foot-4 sophomore Jaden Ivey (16.4 points per game) and a dead-eye perimeter shooter in senior Sasha Stefanovic (41.7% from 3-point range).
“They are really hard to guard, the offense they run,” IU point guard Rob Phinisee said. “They cut really hard, and their bigs set really good screens. So they are a difficult cover.”
Still, there is belief this year will be different for the Hoosiers. Under first-year coach Mike Woodson, IU is 10-0 at home. Another sellout at Assembly Hall awaits, with tickets on secondary markets going as high as $500.
“It’s going to be crazy,” Phinisee said. “Not having fans here last year I feel like was a big part. But, yeah, their energy -- with both teams this year, there’s more buzz, I feel like between the two teams this year.”
Woodson has taken the approach of Purdue being the next game on the schedule, but as a former IU player, he knows the significance of the IU-Purdue rivalry. His career ended with a Sweet 16 loss to Purdue in the 1980 NCAA Tournament.
“They've kind of had their way here of late, but hopefully we can make that change tomorrow night,” Woodson said. “We've got to just commit ourselves for 40 minutes. It's not going to be something that's going to be hand-delivered to us. You've got to go get it.”
One of Woodson’s themes has been protecting homecourt. Phinisee said the unbeaten home record gives the Hoosiers confidence in an attempt to break the streak.
“There’s definitely an optimistic feeling in the building,” Phinisee said. “Really guys are just really energetic in practice, and it’s something we’ve talked about since the beginning of the year. So everyone is really ready.”
For Indiana, the challenge begins inside stopping the Purdue post rotation of 7-4 center Zach Edey and 6-10 forward Trevion Williams. Edey and Williams don’t play on the court at the same time, but both are capable of wearing down opposing post players.
IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has posted four straight double-doubles and eight double-doubles on the season, went through a light workout Tuesday and practiced more Wednesday. Jackson-Davis is expected to play Thursday after sitting out the final seven minutes of IU’s 78-71 win Monday at Nebraska with a tailbone injury after taking a hard foul
IU also has 6-8 forward Race Thompson inside, while Purdue counters with 6-6 forward Mason Gillis alongside Williams or Edey, with 6-10 freshman forward and 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst coming off the bench.
“That's a big part of their initial threat in terms of their offense and playing inside out, and we're going to have to deal with it,” Woodson said.
IU could also turn to 6-6 forward Jordan Geronimo, who plays bigger with a 40-inch vertical leap, and 7-foot center Michael Durr off the bench. Durr has the size to match up with Edey.
“(Durr) will play some (Thursday),” Woodson said. “Probably a little bit more than he's played here in the past.”
IU’s defense, which ranks first in the Big Ten and second nationally in field goal percentage defense (36.5%), will be tested by a Purdue offense that can score from all three levels. Ivey, who averaged 15 points in two games against IU last season, poses a matchup problem with his quickness and ability to score and draw fouls off the bounce.
“Once he gets the ball in transition, it’s hard to stop him,” Phinisee said. “So I would say keeping him (in) halfcourt and playing with a set defense would be a good thing for us.”
Ivey went 13-of-15 from the free-throw line in Purdue’s last game, a 96-88 double-overtime win Monday against Illinois.
“His first stride is really long, and he knows how to really use his length,” Phinisee said. “So I feel like it’s going to have to be a team effort, and everyone is going to have to be locked in on all of their coverages.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.