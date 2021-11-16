BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s first game against a major conference opponent this season will test the stamina, ball-handling ability and depth on the roster first-year coach Mike Woodson has assembled.
The Hoosiers (2-0) will host St. John’s (2-0) on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9 p.m., FS1) in a Gavitt Games matchup that pits the Big Ten against the Big East.
St. John’s, under third-year coach Mike Anderson, ranks seventh in the country in adjusted offensive tempo, per KenPom.com, and has averaged 105 points over its first two games. Anderson plays an up-tempo, pressing style he learned as a young assistant at Arkansas in the 1990s under Nolan Richardson.
“It’s a really good opportunity for us, especially early in the season, to play a team especially that presses the whole game and gets up the floor and tries to speed you up,” IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “It’s almost like a Big Ten level of play.”
Woodson made clear IU won’t be afraid to run with St. John’s if the opportunities present themselves.
“When teams press, I revert back to when I was in college,” Woodson said. “You know, we used to — when teams pressed us, that was — that was open door season for us, man, to get up and down the floor and play. I mean, we used to lick our chops back in the day when we got pressed or, you know, teams played half-court zone against us because we kind of liked it …
“It might cause us to speed up and play a little more up tempo, but that’s OK. I mean, it’s a part of it, you know. I mean, I don’t want to break the press and just play half court. If we’ve got an opportunity to go score the ball, that’s what I want us to do.”
IU’s two experienced point guards – Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee — will be tested with full-court pressure. St. John’s has recorded 19 steals and forced an average of 13.5 turnovers through its first two games.
“We’ve been doing it ever since Day 1 here,” Johnson said. “That’s one thing coach has really harped on us to do because we’re both quick guards.”
Said Woodson: “We haven’t witnessed this kind of pressure. Like I said, I’m kind of anxious to see where we are to see how our guards and just our players in general react to pressure.”
If IU can break pressure, then it can get out and attack.
“What we’re going to have to do, especially with some of these guards like X and Rob, is just be patient with the ball and just make the right plays,” Jackson-Davis said. “I know they will, and then it’s an easy break if they can get past two-on-one, three-on-two, type of thing. So we’ve been working on it a lot in practice. So we’ve just got to execute.”
Offensively, St, John’s is led by scoring forward Julian Champagnie (21 points per game), who pulled his name back from the NBA Draft to return for his junior season. Point guard Posh Alexander (15 points, 8 assists per game) is both a scorer and a playmaker capable of setting up his teammates. St. John’s has two more recent Big Ten transfers who are familiar with playing in Assembly Hall – former Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler (8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds per game) and former Rutgers guard Montez Mathis (9 points, 4.5 rebounds per game).
“It’s going to be an interesting game to see where we are,” Woodson said. “I’m kind of anxious just to get to the game to see how we’re going to fare against their traps and getting the ball up the floor and doing what we do.”
FREE THROWS
• Jackson-Davis, who posted a career-high seven blocked shots in IU’s last game against Northern Illinois, said the increase in shot blocking early in the season is in part due to Woodson’s system on defense and in part due to being in better shape.
“Defensively, I’m really trying to turn it up a notch,” Jackson-Davis said. “Especially help my teammates on drives because I know they can’t be perfect every time, so just trying to pick up their slack a little bit and get those blocks and get those rebounds, rebounding out of my area.”
• Woodson, on the early-season shooting struggles of forward Miller Kopp and guard Parker Stewart, who are a combined 2-of-12 from 3-point range: “I’m not going to go overboard or react overboard about it. At the end of the day, they have shown that they can make shots in practice. I think Miller was pretty good in the Bahamas. Until he got hurt, he made shots. And Parker has made shots, you know. And I just got to get them comfortable, man, in what we’re doing and feel good about when they let the ball go they know it’s going in the hole.”
• Indiana and St. John’s are two of the most successful programs in college basketball history. The Red Storm rank ninth in the NCAA all-time with 1,889 wins, followed by the Hoosiers in 10th with 1,871 wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.