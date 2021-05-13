BLOOMINGTON — Indiana has made it to its 21st College Cup in school history through a formula of defense, goalkeeping and timely goals from different players throughout the NCAA Tournament.
The Hoosiers will get a chance to continue their run to a national title Friday night against a familiar foe, Pittsburgh, in the national semifinals at WakeMed Field in Cary, N.C. (8:30 p.m., ESPNU).
Pittsburgh’s coach, Jay Vidovich, played at IU for one season under IU coach Todd Yeagley’s father, Jerry Yeagley, in 1978 before finishing his college soccer career at Ohio Wesleyan.
“I was Coach Yeagley’s East Coast experiment,” said Vidovich, a high school soccer standout recruited out of New Canaan, Connecticut. “One year there, and I was, came on in and it was a tremendous team …
“I wasn’t good enough for the program, but as you know if you have been covering it a long time, Coach Yeagley is the master and maestro and everything else, and he still makes me feel like family to this day. He always did that, when I transferred out.”
Vidovich, who coached Wake Forest to a national title in 2007, took over at Pittsburgh in 2016 and has transformed a team that won just two games in his first season to a national title contender. The Panthers enter Friday night’s matchup 16-3.
“We had a vision in mind when we went forward,” Vidovich said. “The destination wasn’t the Final Four and national championship per se as it was of can we conduct our business in a national championship fashion? Can we go about training? Can we go about developing our players? Can we demand of them the highest level of the student athlete, the way they go about their business on and off the field? And that’s been the push since we’ve gotten here.”
Indiana’s run of dominance, meanwhile, has stretched more than 40 years. The Hoosiers haven’t won a national title since 2012 but have been in the College Cup three times in the last four seasons. IU (11-1-2) has posted nine shutouts this season and will be facing a Pittsburgh team that has scored 13 goals in its first three NCAA Tournament games. Sophomore midfielder Valentin Noel is Pittsburgh’s top scoring threat with a team-high 14 goals.
“They are an absolute contender as they are showing so we’re going to have to be really good on Friday,” Yeagley said.
Yeagley said this year’s IU squad hasn’t been his most explosive team but has found different ways to win during the course of the season.
“Certainly this team is very capable, but it’s very built well up the center of the field,” Yeagley said. “We have guys that can change the game on the wings. We have an outstanding goalkeeper, a strong spine and a goal scorer, and those ingredients have proved very important to us in many of our title runs.”
Some other interesting storylines include a recent regular season match between Pittsburgh and Indiana, in which the Hoosiers rallied from down 2-0 to win 3-2 in double-overtime to open the 2019 season.
“They do have some familiar faces with their team in '19 and what a great game that was,” Yeagley said. “Kind of a tale of two halves. They came out really sharp and got a couple on us, and what a great comeback win for that group, and as we know how young we were, we’re still really young. In '19, we had one returning starter at that point in the season so there were so many new faces.”
Another interesting storyline involved IU junior defender Nyk Sessock, a Pittsburgh transfer who started 32 games under Vidovich for the Panthers from 2018-19.
“He has some insight on some of their players, which of course, we would be talking to them about,” Yeagley said. “But the fact that we played them in '19 ,I think helps that. Nyk has a lot of friends on Pitt and he’s well-loved on our team. He’s just a great young man and we just want him to go out and enjoy it and obviously not over-think the opponent.”
BEZERRA MAC HERMANN FINALIST
IU sophomore forward Victor Bezerra was named one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, given to college soccer’s top player. Bezerra, the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year, has scored 12 goals and had three assists for a team-high 28 points on the season.
Bezerra has posted one goal and one assist so far in NCAA Tournament play. Yeagley said Bezerra was dealing with a slight fever due to a tooth infection during the tournament, but also has been draped by opposing defenses intent on stopping him throughout postseason play.
Bezerra, goalkeeper Roman Celentano and injured redshirt senior defenseman Spencer Glass were named All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches Association on Thursday.
