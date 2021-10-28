BLOOMINGTON -- With Indiana down to its third-string quarterback, the Hoosiers will strive for balance on offense Saturday when they play at Maryland (noon, Big Ten).
Getting the run game going could help freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley and walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel settle in if both play against the Terrapins. Maryland’s defense has been suspect stopping the run all season, ranking 13th in the Big Ten at 154.9 yards allowed per game.
USC transfer running back Stephen Carr has been IU’s leading rusher with 452 yards and four TDs on 3.5 yards per carry.
Carr has posted 100-yard rushing games against Idaho and Western Kentucky, but his high-yardage total against a Big Ten opponent remains 57 yards in the season-opener against Iowa. The Hoosiers have faced bigger, more physical fronts in their first four Big Ten games, so Saturday could present Carr’s best chance to break out with a big game in conference play.
“It would mean the most just for the offense in general, the offensive line, the receivers and the quarterback, you know, just bring some momentum,” Carr said. “If I’m having a 100-yard game, it means that something else is going on, too. It might be something in the pass game, but I think it would mean a whole lot to the offensive line.”
IU’s offensive line has struggled with consistency for much of the season, but center Dylan Powell said it’s important for the Hoosiers to establish the line of scrimmage against the Terrapins.
“It’s something that we need to do, haven’t been great at doing, and that’s up to the o-line to especially help Donavan and Grant be comfortable back there,” Powell said. “It’s something we’re going to have to come out and establish the run early and make them as comfortable as we can.”
QB UPDATE
IU football coach Tom Allen said McCulley and Gremel took the majority of reps in practice this week. Injured quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle are still rehabbing and “throwing some,” Allen said.
Allen said he’s noticed a calmer demeanor from McCulley in practice this week.
“Just letting your talent be what it is and not trying to press and feel you have to go out there and put everything on your shoulders,” Allen said. “Just relax and play football and make your reads.”
CBs GAME TIME DECISIONS
Allen said starting cornerbacks Reese Taylor and Tiawan Mullen will be game-time decisions again Saturday against Maryland.
“We’re really trying to get both of those guys back, working extremely hard,” Allen said. “Medical staff has been relentlessly trying to get those guys ready, so we’ll see. Don’t know that even for sure, but it will be a game-time decision, but just trying to get them so they can play. They are obviously a valuable part of our defense, our special teams.”
ETC.
• Without going into specifics, Allen intimated there could be some adjustments on the offensive line this week.
• Asked if any of the freshmen receivers could see some playing time late in the season, Allen mentioned Malachi Holt-Bennett and Jacquez Smith and said Smith has been working with the first and second team in practice.
“He’s actually made several catches this week in practice,” Allen said. “So those would be the two guys of the young guys that I would expect to be able to contribute and be ready to go.”
