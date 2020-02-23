BLOOMINGTON – On an afternoon when Indiana couldn’t hold an early 19-point lead, the Hoosiers regrouped with some hustle and muscle down the stretch to earn another home win against a ranked team.
Junior guard Al Durham led three scorers in double figures with 14 points, and IU got contributions off the bench from sophomore forward Race Thompson and senior guard Devonte Green to beat No. 9 Penn State 68-60 before 17,222 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Thompson and junior forward Justin Smith came up with some big plays for the Hoosiers down the stretch. With 1:54 left, Thompson blocked a Lamar Stevens shot. Smith then was fouled after coming up with a defensive rebound in a scrum with 1:50 left and made both free throws to put IU up 61-56.
Then, with 1:04 left and Indiana still up 61-56, Smith stole an inbound pass under the basket from Stevens, was fouled and made both free throws to put the Hoosiers up 63-56. From there, IU (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) closed the game out to get back to .500 in conference play and strengthen its NCAA Tournament hopes.
After enduring a four-game losing streak that stretched from late January to early February, IU has won three of its last four games. With the win over Penn State, IU improved to 5-1 against ranked teams at home this season.
“We lose a couple in a row and everybody counts us out, everybody wants to freak out,” Smith said. “But we never wavered. This is a tough league. All the teams are good, pretty much. And you know they're going to get you a couple times. But it's always how you bounce back. And we responded really well. And we're just going to build on this momentum going forward.”
A day after Tyson Fury TKO’d Deontay Wilder, Indiana coach Archie Miller equated the game against Penn State to a prize fight. Although Penn State outrebounded Indiana 37-35, the Hoosiers outscored Penn State 9-8 in second-chance points and eventually wore down the Nittany Lions with their physical play.
“We took a huge punch,” Miller said. “That was, at times this season, that punch has hurt us a lot more. We weren't shook. We found a way to kind of hang in there.”
That punch occurred in a stretch that started late in the first half and extended into the second half. IU was up 37-18 when Green made his third 3-pointer with 2:16 left in the first half, and the sellout crowd was rocking. But Penn State scored the final six points of the first half, cutting IU’s lead to 37-24 at halftime after forward Trent Buttrick made a putback basket. Then, Penn State scored the first 12 points in the second half, cutting IU’s lead to 37-36 on a fast-break basket by Stevens.
“We knew they were going to go on a run,” Smith said. “They're the number ninth ranked team in the country. We didn't expect to blow them out.”
Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis temporarily stopped the bleeding with an inside basket to put IU back up 39-36, but Penn State kept charging. Stevens gave Penn State a 42-41 lead on an inside basket, and the Nittany Lions extended their lead to 48-42 on a Myles Dread fastbreak layup.
“First eight minutes of the second half, we were on our heels,” Miller said. “We couldn't stop the ball. We couldn't guard the ball.”
But IU freshman forward Jerome Hunter hit a deep 3-pointer to cut Penn State’s lead to 48-45. Then Thompson made a couple of big baskets, first on a post move inside and then a putback with 10:05 left to give the Hoosiers back the lead, 49-48, with 10:05 left. IU kept getting stops, and Jackson-Davis capped the 13-0 run with a dunk on a spin move, putting IU up 55-48 with 7:24 left.
“In basketball, there's going to be swings,” Miller said. “You have to find a way to hang in there and weather it. And you have to find a way to make a couple runs …
“If you don't win a four-minute round, like a fight, you've got to find a way to win as many rounds as you can. And you have to be the toughest team the longest. You have to be willing to fight it all the way until the ninth and the 10th round. You've got to be finishers.”
Jackson-Davis posted his ninth double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Smith ended up with nine points and eight rebounds. Green scored 10 points off the bench, and Thompson had eight points, four rebounds, one steal and one block. IU was plus-13 in Thompson’s 21 minutes on the floor.
“He gives us a lot of energy on the defensive end,” Smith said. “He's always willing to make the dirty play, the extra play, the hustle play. He's been a valuable part of our team, and it's good to have him healthy.”
Stevens led Penn State (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten) with 29 points, but with Thompson, Jackson-Davis and Smith taking turns guarding him, IU made him work. Stevens went 11-for-27 from the floor. With leading 3-point shooter Myreon Jones out for his fifth straight game with an illness, Penn State was ultimately done in by poor perimeter shooting. The Nittany Lions shot just 41.5 percent from the field and 14.3 percent (2-of-14) from 3-point range.
“Lamar Stevens, just as tough as they come,” Miller said. “What a tough customer. I give our guys credit, too. Guys stepped up and made some plays, and we finished the week off well.”
