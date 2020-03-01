CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – From turning the ball over to struggling shooting from the perimeter, Indiana’s guards had a dismal outing in a Thursday road loss to rival Purdue.
IU’s guards bounced back by playing better Sunday, even if it wasn’t enough in a 67-66 loss at Illinois. Junior guard Al Durham finished with a team-high 13 points, senior guard while Devonte Green had 11 points and three assists off the bench and sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee finished with 10 points and two assists.
Durham and Phinisee came up with some big shots late to help lead the Hoosiers in a comeback effort. With IU down 62-57, Durham hit a 3-pointer with 1:56 left to cut the Illinois lead to 62-60. After Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu answered with a 3-pointer to put Illinois up 65-60, Phinisee made a 3-pointer with 1:14 left to cut the Illinois lead to 65-63.
“I’m just trying to give all I’ve got out there on the floor when I can play,” Durham said. “So when I go out there I feel like I’m going to play like it’s my last game.”
After posting a 6-to-13 assist-to-turnover ratio in the Purdue loss, IU finished with a positive 12-to-10 assist-to-turnover ratio against Illinois. Indiana coach Archie Miller said guards made better decisions Sunday compared to Purdue, which led to better shots. The Hoosiers shot 50 percent (8-of-16) from 3-point range after shooting just 20.4 percent from 3-point range against Purdue (5-of-24).
“People want to talk about shooting, and our offense, we didn’t execute,” Miller said. “Purdue had a lot to do with their pressure. Today we executed better, and I thought we got some better play out of guys.”
Defensively, IU put a host of players on Illinois leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu, including Durham and Phinisee. Dosunmu scored 17 points but had to work for his scoring, finishing 6-of-15 from the floor.
“We wanted a collective effort on him because he’s a really special player and we wanted to hold him in front of us, really,” Durham said.
DURHAM 'I GOT HIT'
With Indiana down 65-63, Durham went up for a 3-point attempt to take the lead with 35 seconds left. The shot was an air ball, but it appears there may have been a reason for that. Replays showed Durham’s arm was grazed by Illinois guard Trent Frazier, but a foul wasn’t called.
“The ref didn’t call it but, I did. I did get hit,” Durham said.
Afterward, Miller wouldn’t comment on whether Durham got hit on the arm, saying he planned to review the tape.
BENCH SCORING CONTINUES
Indiana had another strong day from its bench, outscoring Illinois 21-11.
Green led IU’s bench effort with 11 points, including a nifty three-point play that put the Hoosiers up 53-51 with 9:27 left.
Freshman swingman Jerome Hunter also knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers off the bench in the second half, which allowed Indiana to regain a 48-47 lead in the second half.
“He gives us another guy who can stretch the floor and make some shots, and I thought his two 3s were big for us,” Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.